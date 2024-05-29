13 Things From Goop's $159,273+ Father's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Father's Day is just around the corner and it's never too late to start shopping for dad. But, if you're at a loss for ideas, don't worry. Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website goop just dropped its annual Father's Day gift guide. Every year we await the selection, from the splurge-worthy picks to the thoughtful grooming, home, and cooking gifts that every dad can approve of.
This year, the collection includes 49 items, with a value totaling upwards of $159,273.67 (I did the math, you're welcome). You'll find a $699 infrared mat outfitted with pulsed electromagnetic fields, a $1295 mini smart fridge that can hold 88 cans, and a $415 crystal decanter. And on the more affordable (and practical) side, there's a notebook for golf scores, a smokeless fire pit, and a hot sauce making kit.
So, start your Father's Day gift shopping with some goop-inspired suggestions that we'd actually buy for dads. And if the father in your life loves it, be sure to let Gwyneth know.
Goop Father's Day Gift Ideas
SOLO STOVE MESA XL PERSONAL FIREPIT
For the dad who loves a good fire, but not the smoke, this personal fire pit is a great option. It's smokeless, allows you to burn pellets or traditional hardwood, and it's mini size allows you to put it practically anywhere (even a tabletop). Made of stainless steel, it can burn up to an hour on a single batch of fuel.
Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Even dads need a little pampering now and then. This shampoo is made of Himalayan pink salt, cold-pressed moringa oil, and rose hip oil, to nourish, exfoliate, and detoxify their hair and scalp. Plus, it smells so good, like flowers and refreshing peppermint.
ON THE GREEN GOLF SCORE KEEPER
Golfing dad need this score keeping notebook. It has enough room for 56 rounds of golf, features a classy leather exterior, and also includes space for course info, putts, fairway hits, and more.
Fermented Hot Sauce Kit
Got a foodie dad? Or a dad who likes his food with a kick? Then he'll love this fermented hot sauce kit. The fermentation gives the sauce an umami flavor and brings all the elements together in a spicy package. Included in the kit is: a glass fermenting jar, a weight, lid, and kosher salt, you supply the customizable ingredients.
SOLAWAVE Radiant Renewal Red Light Skincare Wand
We've talked about the Solawave and red light therapy before, and it's perfect for any dad who is into a little self-care. The red light in the device can minimize wrinkles and even out skin tone, while the vibrating facial massage and therapeutic warmth can lead to refreshed and glowing skin.
MAISON LOUIS MARIE No.02 Le Long Fond Perfume Oil
Notes of notes of hinoki wood, cedarwood, patchouli, and white musk combine for a scent that will entrance every day, from the sophisticated to the basic. Best of all, it's a roll-on perfume, so it's easy to apply in specific areas and take on the go.
Bark & Barware Premium Cocktail Smoker Kit
If you have an at-home mixologist in your life, listen up. This smoker kit comes with a torch, flavor chips, whiskey stones, and more, so dads can get that woodsy flavor from their bourbons. It's easy to use and can even enhance the flavor of meats, cheeses, dried fruits, and barbeque.
AUGUSTINUS BADER The Rich Cream
The Rich Cream is a personal favorite of mine. Not only is it rich and creamy, it was also developed with a groundbreaking ingredient complex called TFC8, that's meant to revitalize skin and give you that youthful glow. I started noticing results immediately after use.
MIANSAI NEXUS ROPE BRACELET
A subtle piece of masculine jewelry can be an excellent addition to any dad's ensemble. This sterling silver and marine-grade nylon rope bracelet will remind the dad in your life of you whenever they wear it.
HUMANRACE Humidifying Cream
Lightweight and ultra-nourishing, this humidifying cream from Pharrell Williams' new sustainable line is a must-have for the dad who wants (or needs) to take care of his skin. It's made with snow mushroom and tiger leaf extracts, plus squalane and hyaluronic acid, so every skin type is moisturized and supple.
NÉCESSAIRE The Body Wash
Upgrade your dad's shower game with this body wash. It's formulated with three luxe oils: marula, cacay, and meadowfoam, to lather and purify the skin. Plus, it's fragrance-free, so dads get the benefit of a decadent shower, without the fuss.
GOOP BEAUTY Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream
This brightening eye cream is a pick from Gwyneth herself. It firms, it lifts, it smooths, and the brand promises immediate results. Creamy, yet light, dads might just ask for more next year.
GOOP BEAUTY The Polish and Hydrate Kit
Valued at $193, this Polish and Hydrate Kit can be yours for just $135. The exfoliator cleans skin, leaving it with a healthy-looking glow, and the water cream encases skin with hydration. It's the one-two punch your dad has been looking for.
When is Father's Day 2024?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16, 2024. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2024 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Orders from goop can take up to 2 business days to be processed and shipped. There are options for standard shipping, Express, and UPS Next Day Air. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's, and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.