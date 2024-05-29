13 Things From Goop's $159,273+ Father's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Father's Day is just around the corner and it's never too late to start shopping for dad. But, if you're at a loss for ideas, don't worry. Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website goop just dropped its annual Father's Day gift guide. Every year we await the selection, from the splurge-worthy picks to the thoughtful grooming, home, and cooking gifts that every dad can approve of.

This year, the collection includes 49 items, with a value totaling upwards of $159,273.67 (I did the math, you're welcome). You'll find a $699 infrared mat outfitted with pulsed electromagnetic fields, a $1295 mini smart fridge that can hold 88 cans, and a $415 crystal decanter. And on the more affordable (and practical) side, there's a notebook for golf scores, a smokeless fire pit, and a hot sauce making kit.

So, start your Father's Day gift shopping with some goop-inspired suggestions that we'd actually buy for dads. And if the father in your life loves it, be sure to let Gwyneth know.