Molly Ringwald Says She Was "Taken Advantage of" as a Young Actress in Hollywood

Molly Ringwald is getting candid about the difficulties she faced as a young actress.

While looking back on her experiences in Hollywood as a teen and young adult, the Pretty in Pink star shared insight into her complicated relationship with the industry.

"I never really felt like I was part of a community when I was in Hollywood, just because I was so young," Molly said on the May 27 episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I wasn't into going out to clubs. I feel like I'm more social now than I was then. I was just too young."

And despite being shy and introverted, the Sixteen Candles actress admitted she was put in some concerning situations.

"I was taken advantage of," Molly shared. "You can't be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around."

"I was definitely in questionable situations," she continued. "But I do have an incredible survival instinct and a pretty big super-ego and managed to figure out a way to protect myself. But it can be harrowing."