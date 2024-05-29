Órla Baxendale's Family Sues Over Her Death From Alleged Mislabeled Cookie

Watch : Dancer Orla Baxendale Dead at 25 After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

Órla Baxendale's family want to hold Stew Leonard's accountable.

Four months after the dancer died from a severe allergic reaction after eating a cookie at a Connecticut supermarket, her mom Angela Baxendale and estate co-administrator Louis Grandelli filed a wrongful death suit against the grocery store chain and manufacturer Cookies United.

In the lawsuit filed May 23, lawyers for Baxendale's parents and estate allege that the 25-year-old, who had a severe peanut allergy, had in January consumed a Florentine cookie sold at Stew Leonard's Danbury, Conn., store. According to the filing, obtained by E! News, the dancer experienced an anaphylactic reaction causing symptoms such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and swallowing, dizziness, lightheadedness and increased heartrate and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The lawyers for Baxendale's estate allege the market was negligent in Baxendale's Jan. 11 death, accusing the chain of ignoring or failing to heed an emailed July 2023 letter from Cookies United that had informed the company of the addition of peanuts in its Florentine cookies. The supermarket chain then allegedly failed to properly label the product or include a warning about the change in ingredients, the filing alleges.