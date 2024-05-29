Penn Badgley Reveals Ex Blake Lively Tricked Him Into Believing Steven Tyler Was His Dad

Watch : Penn Badgley Shares How Ex Blake Lively "Saved" Him

The ultimate gossip girl once had the tables turned on him.

Penn Badgley recently recounted an epic prank pulled on him by his fellow Gossip Girl star and then-girlfriend Blake Lively—one that once led him to believing Steven Tyler was his biological father.

"I get an email, just like, ‘There's this press item we're trying to kill but just so you know, somebody thinks, or Steven Tyler thinks, he's your dad,'" Penn recalled on the May 23 episode of his Podcrushed podcast. "Didn't even think about it for a moment because who would in their right mind think that that's true?"

The 37-year-old went on to detail how his publicist kept him informed over the next few days, until she expressed that the Aerosmith frontman himself seemed to believe the rumor.

"At this point, I of course don't think it's true," he noted. "But I'm just like, ‘How could Steven Tyler believe this? Like, there's no way. You have to be kidding. Steven Tyler of Aerosmith thinks that I'm his?'"

It was at this point, Penn, on Blake's suggestion, decided to check in with his mother about the rumor.