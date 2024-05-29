Penn Badgley Reveals Ex Blake Lively Tricked Him Into Believing Steven Tyler Was His Dad

The ultimate gossip girl once had the tables turned on him.
Penn Badgley recently recounted an epic prank pulled on him by his fellow Gossip Girl star and then-girlfriend Blake Lively—one that once led him to believing Steven Tyler was his biological father.
"I get an email, just like, ‘There's this press item we're trying to kill but just so you know, somebody thinks, or Steven Tyler thinks, he's your dad,'" Penn recalled on the May 23 episode of his Podcrushed podcast. "Didn't even think about it for a moment because who would in their right mind think that that's true?"
The 37-year-old went on to detail how his publicist kept him informed over the next few days, until she expressed that the Aerosmith frontman himself seemed to believe the rumor.
"At this point, I of course don't think it's true," he noted. "But I'm just like, ‘How could Steven Tyler believe this? Like, there's no way. You have to be kidding. Steven Tyler of Aerosmith thinks that I'm his?'"
It was at this point, Penn, on Blake's suggestion, decided to check in with his mother about the rumor.
And while the You star noted his mother is in no way an actress, she apparently turned up the drama for the phone call.
"She's upset, and I'm like, ‘Mom, why are you upset?'" he remembered. "And then she takes a pause—that is like the pause that sold me—and she goes, ‘Why do you think we moved out of Maryland?'"
Penn—whose parents Duff and Lynne Badgley divorced when he was 12—continued, "And I'm telling you, for something like 5 to 7 seconds, which is a long time, I was speechless, and my world was rearranging. I was like, ‘Are you f–-king kidding me? I am Steven Tyler's son.'"
But it was one look at Blake—who he noted could no longer keep a straight face—that told Penn to dream on, and that it was really she who had orchestrated the whole prank.
"I was impressed," he admitted. "I was like, ‘Wow. You really put in a lot of work, and it worked. For it to work at all, that's hard.'"
Blake and Penn dated between 2007 and 2010, at the height of Gossip Girl's early popularity. And though their romance was short-lived, and though they've since moved onto new partners—Blake shares four kids with husband Ryan Reynolds while Penn shares a son and stepson with wife Domino Kirke—Penn credits their time together with helping him navigate his early days of fame.
"To be honest, I never struggled with substance," he told Variety in February 2023. "Blake didn't drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road."
