Travis Kelce Shares Honest Reaction to Getting Booed While at NBA Playoffs Game

Watch : Travis Kelce Reveals How He’s Changed With Life in the Spotlight

Travis Kelce knows that the haters are gonna hate, hate, hate.

Indeed, the guy on the Chiefs expressed that he had to shake it off after he was booed while sitting courtside as the Dallas Mavericks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the conference finals at American Airlines Arena in Dallas May 26.

"I got booed twice," Travis admitted on the May 29 episode of New Heights. "It's whatever. I get it. I'm not from Dallas. I'm just kind of like an innocent bystander."

And when his brother Jason Kelce pushed back on Travis' indifference, he doubled down.

"I don't know," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end added, referring to potential Dallas Cowboys fans in the arena, "maybe they just don't like the Chiefs."

But while Travis, who was joined by teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, suggested the reception may have had to do with their Kansas City-based team—it could've simply been Lone Star state pride. After all, Patrick and Brittany, who each received warm praise from the crowd, are Texas natives.