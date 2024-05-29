Why Jana Kramer Feels “Embarrassment” Ahead of Upcoming Wedding to Allan Russell

Watch : Jana Kramer Welcomes Baby No. 3

Jana Kramer is getting vulnerable.

While reflecting on her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Allan Russell, the One Tree Hill alum got candid about her romantic history, and the complicated feelings she has about having been married three times previously.

"I don't even know if it's so much the hate, but I think it's the failure," Jana reflected on the May 27 episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer iHeart Podcast. "This is actually going to get me emotional, but I don't think people like—do you think I wanted to be married that many times? It's embarrassing."

The 40-year-old—who was preciously married to Michael Gambino in 2004, Jonathan Schaech for 12 days between 2010 and 2011 and to Mike Caussin for six years before their 2021 split—also noted how her relationship with Allan differs from her past romances.

"Allan is the first person who I didn't feel like I had to defend my past," she noted. "Like normally, I went on this one date with this guy, and he was like, 'So you've been married a lot,' and that's always kind of been the conversation."