Clint Eastwood's Daughter Morgan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiancé Tanner Koopmans

Morgan Eastwood is having a million dollar baby.
After all, the youngest daughter of Clint Eastwood announced she's expecting her first baby with her fiancé Tanner Koopmans.
In a joint Instagram post, the couple was seen standing in front of a bush of flowers and greenery with their hands on Morgan's bump. The mother-to-be donned a long, flowy dress with a shawl, while Tanner kept it classic with a monochromatic blue button-up and tie.
The May 23 announcement was simply captioned with a white heart emoji, "Our baby."
Morgan's mom Dina Eastwood, who was married to Clint from 1996 to 2014, gushed over the sweet news in the comments, writing, "My baby havin a baby!!!!!"
Meanwhile, Morgan's older siblings also joined in on the celebration. Alison Eastwood, 52, whom the Gran Torino actor shares with his first ex-wife Maggie Johnson, wrote, "Can't wait to meet her!" And Scott Eastwood, 38, whom Clint shares with ex-girlfriend Jacelyn Reeves, simply shared a "flash" emoji.
And it's an exciting milestone for the 93-year-old father of eight—who is also dad to Laurie Murray, 68; Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 59, with ex-girlfriend Roxanne Tunis; Kyle Eastwood, 56, with Maggie; Kathryn Eastwood, 36, with Jacelyn; and Francesca Eastwood, 30, with Frances Fisher.
Morgan and Tanner's announcement comes five years after sister Francesca welcomed baby boy Titan with boyfriend Alexander Wraith in 2018.
And Clint—who is also grandfather to Kimber's son Clinton, 40, Kyle's daughter Graylen, 30, and Laurie's kids Lowell, 41, and Kelsey—is loving this phase in his life.
"He likes to have fun and see the kids," his daughter Alison told Closer Weekly in September. "When we were growing up, he was doing back-to-back movies. It's been great that he has been able to spend a lot of time at home and more time with the kids, grandkids and the girlfriend. That's one of the perks of getting old."