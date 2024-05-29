Clint Eastwood's Daughter Morgan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiancé Tanner Koopmans

Watch : Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Expecting First Baby with Husband

Morgan Eastwood is having a million dollar baby.

After all, the youngest daughter of Clint Eastwood announced she's expecting her first baby with her fiancé Tanner Koopmans.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple was seen standing in front of a bush of flowers and greenery with their hands on Morgan's bump. The mother-to-be donned a long, flowy dress with a shawl, while Tanner kept it classic with a monochromatic blue button-up and tie.

The May 23 announcement was simply captioned with a white heart emoji, "Our baby."

Morgan's mom Dina Eastwood, who was married to Clint from 1996 to 2014, gushed over the sweet news in the comments, writing, "My baby havin a baby!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Morgan's older siblings also joined in on the celebration. Alison Eastwood, 52, whom the Gran Torino actor shares with his first ex-wife Maggie Johnson, wrote, "Can't wait to meet her!" And Scott Eastwood, 38, whom Clint shares with ex-girlfriend Jacelyn Reeves, simply shared a "flash" emoji.