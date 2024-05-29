Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Relationship With Ex Ryan Anderson Reaches a Boiling Point in Docuseries Trailer

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Why She Thinks “the Best” of Her Mom 8 Years After Her Murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are sharing what led to their split.

The upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup will explore the 32-year-old's unraveling relationship with her estranged husband, as well as her recent rekindling with her ex fiancé Ken Urker since her December 2023 release from prison.

The new trailer, released May 28, teases that Gypsy's relationships will be a big part of her upcoming docuseries, as it opens with her asking Ryan, "Are you happy?"

To which the 37-year-old replies, "I'm very happy."

"I just think that I would be happier," Gypsy posits, "somewhere else."

And tensions come to a head when Ryan alludes to what is to come—especially when it comes to Gypsy reconnecting with her ex.

"Oh, go call Ken," he tells her. "You're probably already talking to him anyway."

The comment leads Gypsy to tears—but eventually Ken is seen coming back into the picture, which doesn't go over so well.