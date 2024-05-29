Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Relationship With Ex Ryan Anderson Reaches a Boiling Point in Docuseries Trailer

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are sharing what led to their split.
The upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup will explore the 32-year-old's unraveling relationship with her estranged husband, as well as her recent rekindling with her ex fiancé Ken Urker since her December 2023 release from prison.
The new trailer, released May 28, teases that Gypsy's relationships will be a big part of her upcoming docuseries, as it opens with her asking Ryan, "Are you happy?"
To which the 37-year-old replies, "I'm very happy."
"I just think that I would be happier," Gypsy posits, "somewhere else."
And tensions come to a head when Ryan alludes to what is to come—especially when it comes to Gypsy reconnecting with her ex.
"Oh, go call Ken," he tells her. "You're probably already talking to him anyway."
The comment leads Gypsy to tears—but eventually Ken is seen coming back into the picture, which doesn't go over so well.
As Ryan later puts it, "He's trying to weasel his way back in now that Gypsy is out of prison."
However, Gypsy also opened up about simply growing apart from her ex—even without Ken in the equation.
"I don't like being controlled," Gypsy says at one point, before later adding, "I want a divorce."
The latest glimpse at the former couple's relationship comes a little over a month after Gypsy filed for divorce from her ex in April. Shortly thereafter, the 32-year-old officially rekindled her romance with Ken.
"We realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable," Gypsy told TMZ at the time, "and life is too short to not take a chance."
Meanwhile, Ryan maintains he was blindsided by Gypsy's filing.
"I'm not doing well with it," he told the Daily Mail in April. "For me it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."
In addition to exploring the behind-the-scenes of Gypsy's relationships, the series will also detail her learning how to be an adult after serving seven years in prison for involvement in the murder of her mother Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.
Fans will be able to learn Gypsy's full story when the Lifetime series drops June 3. In the meantime, keep reading to see what she has shared so far in her life of freedom.