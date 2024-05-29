NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Relationship With Ex Ryan Anderson Reaches a Boiling Point in Docuseries Trailer

In a first look at Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, tensions build between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her ex Ryan Anderson over conversations about Ken Urker.

By Olivia Evans May 29, 2024 1:14 PMTags
CelebritiesGypsy Rose Blanchard
Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Why She Thinks "the Best" of Her Mom 8 Years After Her Murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are sharing what led to their split. 

The upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup will explore the 32-year-old's unraveling relationship with her estranged husband, as well as her recent rekindling with her ex fiancé Ken Urker since her December 2023 release from prison. 

The new trailer, released May 28, teases that Gypsy's relationships will be a big part of her upcoming docuseries, as it opens with her asking Ryan, "Are you happy?"

To which the 37-year-old replies, "I'm very happy."

"I just think that I would be happier," Gypsy posits, "somewhere else."

And tensions come to a head when Ryan alludes to what is to come—especially when it comes to Gypsy reconnecting with her ex. 

"Oh, go call Ken," he tells her. "You're probably already talking to him anyway."

The comment leads Gypsy to tears—but eventually Ken is seen coming back into the picture, which doesn't go over so well.

photos
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Photos With Husband Ryan Anderson

As Ryan later puts it, "He's trying to weasel his way back in now that Gypsy is out of prison."

However, Gypsy also opened up about simply growing apart from her ex—even without Ken in the equation. 

"I don't like being controlled," Gypsy says at one point, before later adding, "I want a divorce."

The latest glimpse at the former couple's relationship comes a little over a month after Gypsy filed for divorce from her ex in April. Shortly thereafter, the 32-year-old officially rekindled her romance with Ken.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle

3

Royal Website Removes Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle Romance Statement

"We realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable," Gypsy told TMZ at the time, "and life is too short to not take a chance." 

Meanwhile, Ryan maintains he was blindsided by Gypsy's filing. 

"I'm not doing well with it," he told the Daily Mail in April. "For me it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."

In addition to exploring the behind-the-scenes of Gypsy's relationships, the series will also detail her learning how to be an adult after serving seven years in prison for involvement in the murder of her mother Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard

Fans will be able to learn Gypsy's full story when the Lifetime series drops June 3. In the meantime, keep reading to see what she has shared so far in her life of freedom. 

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announced she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy described her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Animal Style

Gypsy tried her first In-N-Out Burger, a Double-Double burger served animal-style. She rated it a 7.

