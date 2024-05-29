NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Says Woman in Her 40s Confessed to Having Crush Since He Was 13

Gaten Matarazzo recalled the comment he recently received from a fan in her 40s: "She goes, 'I’ve had a crush on you since you were 13.' And I was like, 'That’s upsetting.'"

By Elyse Dupre May 29, 2024 1:13 PMTags
CelebritiesStranger Things
Watch: Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reacts to Dustin vs. Mr. Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo is recalling an uncomfortable moment he had with a fan.

The Stranger Things star, 21, revealed the comment he recently received from a woman in her 40s. 

"She goes, 'I've had a crush on you since you were 13,'" Matarazzo said on the May 28 episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "And I was like, 'That's upsetting.'"

And at first, the actor thought the woman misspoke. 

"I'm sure she just meant like, 'Aw, this kid's cute,'" he assumed. "But then she doubled down: 'I'm aware of the age difference.'"

What's more, Matarazzo said the woman's teenage daughter was there.

"Her daughter goes, 'Mom, what the f--k?'" he continued. "I swear to God. This girl must have been like 13, and she goes, 'Mom, what the f--k?'"

Noting "that was insane," Matarazzo revealed this wasn't the first time someone had crossed the line. While looking back at his photo ops, he shared that fans have inappropriately touched him: "I've had a few butt grabs for sure."     

photos
Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know

Matarazzo's costars have also shared the disturbing experiences they've had while living in the public eye. When Millie Bobby Brown turned 16, she penned a note on what the past few years had been like for her.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle

3

Royal Website Removes Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle Romance Statement

"I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next," the actress, 20, wrote on Instagram in 2020. "Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I'll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle

3

Royal Website Removes Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle Romance Statement

4
Exclusive

Nikki Reed Shares Rare Look Into Her Family Life With Ian Somerhalder

5
Exclusive

Heather Dubrow Reveals Terry's New Mounjaro-Inspired Career Move