Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Says Woman in Her 40s Confessed to Having Crush Since He Was 13

Watch : Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reacts to Dustin vs. Mr. Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo is recalling an uncomfortable moment he had with a fan.

The Stranger Things star, 21, revealed the comment he recently received from a woman in her 40s.

"She goes, 'I've had a crush on you since you were 13,'" Matarazzo said on the May 28 episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "And I was like, 'That's upsetting.'"

And at first, the actor thought the woman misspoke.

"I'm sure she just meant like, 'Aw, this kid's cute,'" he assumed. "But then she doubled down: 'I'm aware of the age difference.'"

What's more, Matarazzo said the woman's teenage daughter was there.

"Her daughter goes, 'Mom, what the f--k?'" he continued. "I swear to God. This girl must have been like 13, and she goes, 'Mom, what the f--k?'"

Noting "that was insane," Matarazzo revealed this wasn't the first time someone had crossed the line. While looking back at his photo ops, he shared that fans have inappropriately touched him: "I've had a few butt grabs for sure."