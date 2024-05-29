AJ McLean Reveals Taylor Swift’s Sweet Encounter With His Daughter

Watch : AJ McLean Admits the Backstreet Boys Have Already Re-Recorded Their Biggest Hits! (Exclusive)

For AJ McLean, Taylor Swift will always be larger than life.

In fact, the "Cruel Summer" singer will always have a special place in his heart for the way Taylor treated his 11-year-old daughter Elliott—he is also dad to Lyric, 6, with ex-wife Rochelle Deanna Karidis—when meeting her.

"She's met my oldest three times," he said on the May 28 episode of the Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone podcast. "And the last time she met her, she remembered her name, which that, as a dad alone, catapulted her into the stratosphere for me."

"You know, we were backstage. She came back, she's like, 'Ava,'" AJ recalled, while noting this occurred before Elliott decided to change her name almost four years ago. "And I was just like, 'What? Mind blown.'"

Because for the Backstreet Boys alum, who understands all too well how life in the spotlight can come with a big reputation, meeting Taylor exceeded his wildest dreams.

"She is, by far, in my opinion, one of the most grounded, humble performers ever," he said. "It's like, 'OK, something's gotta be off about you. There's gotta be like a dark side.' And there isn't."