AJ McLean Reveals Taylor Swift’s Sweet Encounter With His Daughter

For AJ McLean, Taylor Swift will always be larger than life.
In fact, the "Cruel Summer" singer will always have a special place in his heart for the way Taylor treated his 11-year-old daughter Elliott—he is also dad to Lyric, 6, with ex-wife Rochelle Deanna Karidis—when meeting her.
"She's met my oldest three times," he said on the May 28 episode of the Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone podcast. "And the last time she met her, she remembered her name, which that, as a dad alone, catapulted her into the stratosphere for me."
"You know, we were backstage. She came back, she's like, 'Ava,'" AJ recalled, while noting this occurred before Elliott decided to change her name almost four years ago. "And I was just like, 'What? Mind blown.'"
Because for the Backstreet Boys alum, who understands all too well how life in the spotlight can come with a big reputation, meeting Taylor exceeded his wildest dreams.
"She is, by far, in my opinion, one of the most grounded, humble performers ever," he said. "It's like, 'OK, something's gotta be off about you. There's gotta be like a dark side.' And there isn't."
And for those who are looking for Taylor's dark side, they'll need to keep searching. After all, AJ isn't the only celebrity to recount an enchanted encounter between their kids and the 34-year-old.
Emily Blunt—who shares daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski—recently detailed the moment her girls got the opportunity to meet Taylor.
"She's the nicest," Emily said of Taylor on the April 29 episode of Howard Stern. "She was so nice to my kids. My oldest kid had just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift, goes like, ‘God, look at you, you're just this ‘60s Beatnik cool kid. I love your style.'"
As the Oppenheimer actress recalled, it was exactly what Hazel needed to hear.
"I thought my child was going to faint," she joked. "It was the best thing anyone has done for my child."
As Emily—who has dubbed herself a Swiftie and expressed her desire to go to the Eras Tour—added of Taylor, "She's very cool."
But AJ and Emily aren't the only ones in Hollywood shouting out their love for the "Anti-Hero" artist. Just take it from the many celebrities who have attended the Eras Tour—Taylor will never go out of style.