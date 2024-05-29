The Best Transfer-Proof Body Shimmers for Glowy, Radiant Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're anything like me, you're probably just as obsessed with achieving that glowing, radiant, healthy-looking skin that celebrities flaunt on the red carpet. So, how can you get that luminous look? The answer: body shimmers. While you're probably already familiar with packing on layers of moisturizing oils and luxurious body lotions, this beauty tool takes your gorgeous skin up a notch. So, with the warm weather upon us and my passion for dewy skin at its peak, I've put together a list of the best body shimmers for every skin type.
But hold on—before we dive in, let's clear something up. I'm not talking about the chunky body glitter from our younger years. These body shimmers give you a natural, fresh, glowing goddess look, more like a glazed donut than a full-on Y2K glitter bomb. So, get ready to have your dewiest summer yet with my favorite body shimmers that are currently on the market.
Patrick Ta Major Glow Balm
If you manage to snag this viral TikTok beauty balm, get ready for the glowiest skin ever. Packed with nourishing oils, rich butters, and other moisturizing ingredients, your skin will get an intense hydration boost and a dewy finish, thanks to the micro-fine pearlescent shimmer.
DIBS Beauty Status Stick
This stick-cream highlighter and bronzer is unmatched for achieving a glowy, radiant look, blending effortlessly and looking incredible on any skin tone. Whether applied over or under makeup, or on your décolleté, legs, and arms, its brightening and antioxidant-rich formula delivers the ultimate body glow you're looking for this summer.
Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion
Charlotte Tilbury's body shimmer is my secret weapon for an instant supermodel glow. Whether it's your collarbones, legs, or shoulders, this product catches the light like magic, giving you that radiant boost you crave. Infused with skin-smoothing caffeine and plumping hyaluronic acid, it's the ultimate formula for achieving silky-smooth, healthy-looking skin that turns heads.
Kopari Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen
This body shimmer spray works like magic, effortlessly turning you into a glowing goddess with just a couple of spritzes. With skin-loving vitamin E, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and SPF 42 protection, it beautifies, nourishes, and shields your skin for a luminous glow all day.
Cay Skin Isle Glow Body Lotion
This fragrance-free glow body lotion isn't just gentle on sensitive skin—it's a versatile universal body shimmer that seamlessly blends with all skin tones, ensuring everyone gets their glow on effortlessly.
Sol De Janiero Glowmotions Glow Body Oil
If you're a fan of Sol de Janeiro's beloved Brazilian Bum Bum body cream, get ready to swoon over this glow oil featuring the same captivating Cheirosa '62 fragrance. With its equally moisturizing and firming qualities, plus an infusion of super fine shimmer, it promises to leave your skin glazed like a donut.
Hello Sunday The Shimmer One Face and Body Mineral Glow Stick
Beauty products in stick form are just unbeatable for their convenience—whether it's sunscreen or a cream highlighter, they make application a breeze. Now, imagine a skin stick that combines shimmer and SPF—it's the ultimate must-have. Plus, with a mineral formulation safe for sensitive skin, it's perfect for adding a touch of glow and sun protection wherever you go, though it may not be ideal for full-body coverage.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40
ICYMI, the Supergoop! Glowscreen reigns as the holy grail for beauty enthusiasts everywhere. Boasting broad spectrum SPF 40, a radiant finish in four gorgeous shades, and enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid and skin-loving peptides, it's the ultimate essential for seamless sun protection and luminous skin.
NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
For those embracing the French beauty philosophy of prioritizing skincare, this body shimmer oil is a must-have addition to your routine. With its cult-favorite status and luxurious golden shimmer, it enhances your natural beauty for a radiant glow, perfect for use on your body, face, or even your hair.
Firstfly Liquid Illuminator
For a radiant glow that looks effortlessly natural, try mixing this body shimmer with your favorite moisturizers. The highly pigmented formula ensures a luminous effect on your skin, and with seven shade options available, you can find the perfect match for your complexion.
