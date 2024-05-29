The Best Transfer-Proof Body Shimmers for Glowy, Radiant Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're anything like me, you're probably just as obsessed with achieving that glowing, radiant, healthy-looking skin that celebrities flaunt on the red carpet. So, how can you get that luminous look? The answer: body shimmers. While you're probably already familiar with packing on layers of moisturizing oils and luxurious body lotions, this beauty tool takes your gorgeous skin up a notch. So, with the warm weather upon us and my passion for dewy skin at its peak, I've put together a list of the best body shimmers for every skin type.

But hold on—before we dive in, let's clear something up. I'm not talking about the chunky body glitter from our younger years. These body shimmers give you a natural, fresh, glowing goddess look, more like a glazed donut than a full-on Y2K glitter bomb. So, get ready to have your dewiest summer yet with my favorite body shimmers that are currently on the market.