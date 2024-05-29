Get 82% Off Khloé Kardashian's Good American, 30% Off Parachute, 70% Off Disney & Today's Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ready to shake off that mid-week slump and dive headfirst into some guilt-free retail therapy? Well, you're in luck because I've got your back! As an E! Shopping Editor, it's my job to search through the vast expanse of the internet to uncover the absolute best deals and sales so that you can kick back, relax, and enjoy the thrill of snagging a fantastic bargain without any of the legwork.
So, forget about trawling through endless websites or scouring crowded stores. Whether you're in the market for tech gadgets, fashion finds, home essentials, or anything in between, I've rounded up today's hottest deals just for you. From steep discounts to limited-time offers, there's something here to satisfy every shopping craving. Go ahead, treat yourself—you deserve it!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Good American: Use the code MAY30 to get 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Get an EXTRA 50% off sale items (discount applied at checkout). Depending on what you buy, you can save 82% on your order.
- Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
- Loungefly: Save 30% on Disney, Addams Family, Sanrio, Lisa Frank, and more merch.
- Parachute: Save 25% on luxurious bedding and 30% on bundles.
- Disney: Save up to 50% during Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale.
- adidas: Use the code SUMMER an EXTRA 30% off adidas sale styles, depending on which styles you like, you can save up to 70%. Plus, you can get 30% off full-price styles.
- Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
- J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
- Lands' End: Use the code VACATION to get 40% off from Lands' End. Plus, save 60% on swimwear.
- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Save 60% on summer beauty must-haves from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Summer Warmup Sale.
- Tan-Luxe: Spring into summer with 70% discounts from Tan-Luxe.
- Tatcha: Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
- Yankee Candle: Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, and more.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Good American Deals
Use the code MAY30 to get 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Get an EXTRA 50% off sale items (discount applied at checkout). Depending on what you buy, you can save 82% on your order.
More Fashion Deals
adidas: Use the code SUMMER an EXTRA 30% off adidas sale styles, depending on which styles you like, you can save up to 70%. Plus, you can get 30% off full-price styles.
Aerie: Save up to 60% on your Aerie order.
ALDO Shoes: Buy 1, get 1 for 40% off (discount applied at checkout).
BaubleBar: Shop styles starting at $10 during the MDW Event.
Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 40% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach: Summer styles are coming in hot with 40% off deals.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off 1,000+ Coach styles that are already 70% off.
Cosabella: Use the code FRIENDS25 to save 25% at Cosabella.
Cupshe: Save up to 80% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
Gap: Shop 60% off deals.
Gap Factory: Refresh your wardrobe with 70% off deals from Gap.
Gymshark: Nab 20% off everything from Gymshark (discount applied at checkout)
Halara: Get Halara bestsellers for only $9.95.
Hollister: Don't miss these $10 styles from Hollister.
J.Crew: Shop wear-to-work styles for only $39.50
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Jessica Simpson: Save 30% on styles from Jessica Simpson's clothing brand.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off almost everything.
Lands' End: Use the code VACATION to get 40% off from Lands' End. Plus, save 60% on swimwear.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
M.Gemi: Use the code SUNNY30 to get 30% off M.Gemi sandals.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Score an EXTRA 20% off Michael Kors sale styles.
Nasty Gal: Save 60% on summer styles from Nasty Gal.
Nordstrom: Shop major deals during the iconic Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop Nordstrom Rack's top 100 summer deals.
Reebok: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to save 65% sitewide and get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles.
Skechers: Save up to 25% on Skechers with the code STOCKUP.
Swimsuits For All: Save 60% on 60 swimwear styles.
Talentless: Get 40% off everything from Scott Disick's Talentless.
ThirdLove: Get $39 bras and more deals from the ThirdLove Memorial Day Sale.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
White House Black Market: You can save 40% on summer dresses.
Windsor: Save up to 80% on Windsor spring styles.
Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Beachwaver Deals
Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons (that do all the work for you) and styling products.
More Beauty Deals
Biossance: Discover luminous, hydrated skin with 25% off deals.
ColourPop: Get lucky with 30% off discounts on your favorite ColourPop products.
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off summer beauty essentials from EltaMD, Skinmedica, Oribe, and more.
Elemis: Enjoy 20% off deals on Elemis skincare when you use the code MDW20 at checkout.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Save 60% on summer beauty must-haves from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Summer Warmup Sale.
ghd: Take 30% off ghd flat irons, hair dryers, curling irons, and more. Plus, get free personalization ($15 value)
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code BRIGHT to get 25% off Vitamin C products.
IGK Hair: Kick off summer with major savings on all your favorite IGK hair care products.
Kitsch: Use the code MDW25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
MAC Cosmetics: Save 25% on MAC Cosmetics essentials.
Moon Oral Care: Get 25% off Moon teeth whitening pens, toothpaste, and more.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
NuFACE: Shop 20% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums. Use the code SAVE20 at checkout.
Ogee: Get glowing with 20% off Ogee products.
Paula's Choice: Get your favorite Paula's Choice products for just $29.
PMD: Level up your skincare with 25% discounts on LED devices.
Tan-Luxe: Spring into summer with 70% discounts from Tan-Luxe.
Tatcha: Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
T3: Use the code FF25 to get 25% off T3 curling irons, flat irons, hair dryers, and more.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Parachute Deals
Save 25% on luxurious Parachute bedding and 30% on bundles.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $500 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Apt2B: Save up to 35% on Apt2B furniture, decor, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off certified organic mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Score up to 25% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
iRobot: Take $545 off select iRobot vacuums.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Get 50% off deals on bedding, furniture, mattresses, and more.
Nuzzie: Use the code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off my favorite weighted blankets.
Ostrichpillow: Save 20% during Ostrichpillow's biggest sale of the season.
Pottery Barn: Shop 60% off summer clearance items.
Pottery Barn Kids: Take 50% off kids' furniture.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off during the Summer Furniture Sale.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Raymour & Flanigan: Take 30% off living room must-haves, bedroom furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, and more.
Ruggable: Use the code MDW24 to get 20% off all rugs.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Saatva: Save $600 on Saatva mattresses and more before these Memorial Day deals disappear.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
West Elm: Redecorate your home with 60% off deals.
Yankee Candle: Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, and more.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
Ban.do: Use the code ENJOY30 to save 30% on your order.
The Bouqs: Use the code CELEBRATE to get $20 off farm-fresh flowers.
BruMate: Get 30% off select BruMate travel mugs.
Calpak: Take up to 50% off Calpak bags, luggage, accessories, and more.
Disney: Save up to 50% during Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Loungefly: Save 30% on Disney, Addams Family, Sanrio, Lisa Frank, and more merch.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Rifle Paper Co: Use the code BLOOM25 to save 25% sitewide.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
The Million Roses: Get up to 30% off everlasting roses and more from The Million Roses. Plus, shipping is free with the code FREESHIP.
Where can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.