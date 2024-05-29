Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian Set the Record Straight on Their Feud

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian will always be keeping up with each other.
Despite previously butting heads on season four of The Kardashians, the sisters are on good terms. In fact, Kourtney joked in E! News' exclusive look at season five that one of their heated arguments—during which Kim infamously revealed the family has a group chat labeled "Not Kourtney" to exclude her from their conversations—was "too good not to use" on the reality show.
"We're sisters," Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians' May 30 episode. "I think people forget. They always say like, 'How are they gonna get through it?' and they pick sides. Everyone gets really riled up."
She continued, "I'm sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme."
Likewise, Kim has no bad blood with her older sister—even if she did once call the Poosh founder the "diva of all divas."
"There's this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other," Kim said with a laugh during a confessional of her own. "We really don't."
And Kourtney proved just that last month, when an Instagram user accused Kim of purposefully posting an unflattering bikini photo of the Lemme founder in an alleged attempt to throw shade.
"I LOVE this photo," Kourtney commented under the April 18 post, after the user claimed that she "was not going to like" the snapshot. "It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever!"
Kourtney also clapped back at the suggestion that she wasn't comfortable with her body welcoming son Rocky, 6 months, with husband Travis Barker. As the reality star—who also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick—added in her comment, "And I LOVED this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy."
New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.
