Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian Set the Record Straight on Their Feud

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian Address Their Heated Sisterly Feud

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian will always be keeping up with each other.

Despite previously butting heads on season four of The Kardashians, the sisters are on good terms. In fact, Kourtney joked in E! News' exclusive look at season five that one of their heated arguments—during which Kim infamously revealed the family has a group chat labeled "Not Kourtney" to exclude her from their conversations—was "too good not to use" on the reality show.

"We're sisters," Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians' May 30 episode. "I think people forget. They always say like, 'How are they gonna get through it?' and they pick sides. Everyone gets really riled up."

She continued, "I'm sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme."

Likewise, Kim has no bad blood with her older sister—even if she did once call the Poosh founder the "diva of all divas."