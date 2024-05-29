Why Gypsy Rose Blanchard Doesn't Want to Be Treated Like a Celebrity

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a serious message for the world.
Since her release from prison in December, the 32-year-old has been candid about her life before, during and after her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard's 2015 murder. But now Gypsy is hitting back at those who she believes are expecting too much from her.
Gypsy reminded fans on TikTok May 27 that she is "NOT a celebrity," but is a "trauma survivor who is healing from emotional, mental and medical abuse."
"Don't ask me to relieve my trauma for your personal curiosity," she wrote. "Don't demand to know the answers to questions that have no relevance in your life, don't expect me to have overcome my past on your time, don't tell me about my mistakes and choices when I am who has to live with them on my conscious, don't project what you want me to be because you find it more interesting."
Gypsy added that she has been open about her mother's Munchausen By Proxy as an inspiration to others who might be dealing with similar issues. But instead, she finds her abuse being "invalidated by content creators on social media who do not have any psychological education to back up their claims."
She pointed to Dr. Marc Feldman, a psychiatrist who specializes in MBP, as one of the few who can give actual credence to her mother's diagnosis after he interviewed Gypsy for 2017's Mommy Dead and Dearest.
"Don't ask me to advocate," she said at the end of her message. "I AM HEALING."
Her childhood abuse affected her relationship with her mother, who was stabbed to death in 2015. Gypsy—who pled guilty to second-degree murder—alleged Dee Dee made both her and the public believe she had various illnesses, including cancer, despite not actually being sick.
According to Gypsy, the abuse was centered around the mental health disease Munchausen By Proxy—in which the "caregiver feigns, exaggerates or induces illness in (another person) with the primary goal being to get attention, sympathy and praise," Dr. Feldman explained to Today.com earlier this year.
Still, despite her hardships, Gypsy has been trying to maintain a hopeful attitude.
"Stay positive," she captioned a May 7 TikTok post, "there is always hope."
She shared a similar sentiment on Instagram, writing, "There is a beauty in the struggle of overcoming your past. #selflove."
