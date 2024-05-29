NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Brittany Cartwright Claps Back at Comments on Well-Being of Her and Jax Taylor's Son Cruz

Brittany Cartwright slammed negative comments about the well-being of her and Jax Taylor’s son Cruz, 3, following their split, urging others to leave her "innocent son's name" out of their criticisms.

Brittany Cartwright is shutting down her haters. 

After splitting with estranged husband Jax Taylor in February, the Valley star shared an emotional message slamming people for speculating about the well-being of their son Cruz, 3, amid the breakup. 

"You guys can reel in the drama of my life I don't care but leave my innocents sons name out of it!!!" Brittany wrote in an Instagram Story May 28. "Dont act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer."

And the 35-year-old wasn't budging on her stance, proclaiming that she refused to have "strangers acting like they know what's going on in his life."

"I do everything I possibly can for him so how dare some of you!?" Brittany continued. "He is a perfect and innocent child."

Noting that she doesn't care what people say about her and Jax, she added, "Enough is enough!!!!!!"

It's been four months since Brittany and her Bravo costar, 44, announced their separation after four years of marriage.   

"Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany shared during a Feb. 29 episode of their podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Two months later, the Vanderpump Rules alums both attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, where they each had very different perspectives on where their relationship stood

"We're still very much separated," Brittany told E! News at the time. "Different hotel rooms, all the stuff. But we are very friendly with each other. We're raising our child, so that's most important, but there's no back together right now."

As for Jax, he had a slightly more optimistic take on where their future was headed. 

"We're talking. We're eating dinner, we're going out for drinks," the 44-year-old told E!. "So, who knows? Do I want to be back together again? Of course I would, but, you know, we gotta see what's healthy for us and our son."

Keep reading for the full timeline of Brittany and Jax's breakup. 

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jax Taylor's First Cheating Scandal

Years before they even got married, Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright in 2017 when he hooked up with former SUR waitress Faith Stowers

"This isn't my first time being caught cheating," Jax admitted at the time as the drama played out on Vanderpump Rules. "In the past, I've gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn't work for me." 

But while a devasted Brittany broke up with him, they got back together months later and eventually wed in 2020.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brittany Cartwright Announces Separation

Fast forward to February 2024, Brittany announced she and Jax—who share 2-year-old son Cruz—had separated after four years of marriage

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," the Kentucky native shared on their When Reality Hits podcast. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

"I'm taking one day at a time," Brittany added. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Signs Their Marriage Was Imploding

One month later, the cracks in the couple's relationship became much more apparent when Bravo released the trailer for its new series The Valley.

"I don't feel like he's attracted to me, we don't have sex ever," Brittany admitted in the March 11 preview before Jax added, "It's so hard to be married sometimes."

Plus, costar Janet Caperna teased in the clip, "There's a rumor about Jax cheating online."

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Jax Taylor Addresses Cheating Rumors

However, Jax slammed allegations of infidelity days after the trailer release.

"We're just having a little communication issues right now. That's all, there's nothing else," he exclusively told E! News March 14 at The Valley premiere party. "There's no cheating. There's no infidelity anywhere. It's just communication. I know it's shocking, but people sometimes just don't get along and that's life."

"We see each other every single day," he added. "The only thing that's different is we just don't sleep under the same roof. That's it."

Felix Kunze/Bravo via Getty Images

Brittany Cartwright Weighs in on Infidelity Claims

Despite rumors, Brittany confirmed Jax cheating did not cause their breakup and shared the true timeline of their separation.

"We got into a very bad fight and I decided to pack up my stuff," the 35-year-old exclusively told E! News March 18, "and I've been staying in an Airbnb since January 24."

"I'm doing it for my mental space," she added, "and I feel very strong with my decision to get out for a while."

Instagram/Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Putting Son Cruz First

Despite their personal drama, the estranged couple agreed on one thing: They are doing what's best for 2-year-old son.

"He's no. 1 and we both agree on that," Jax told E!. "It's about knowing he's got two loving parents that love him to death and he's gonna have the best life possible, whether we are together or not."

As for their increased fighting, Brittany agreed, "I just don't want that for our son. I don't want him growing up thinking it's normal to live like that."

Chad Salvador/Shutterstock

Brittany Cartwright Shares Hope for Possible Reconciliation

Brittany admitted in March that "there's always hope," but she just needs Jax to put in the work.

"I don't think anybody will ever love Jax the way I've loved Jax," Brittany told E!. "Over all these years, I've been through so much with him and I'm stuck by his side through everything. So I think that if he makes certain changes that I've asked, maybe we could get back together. But right now, I just really need to figure out myself. I felt really strong and really proud of myself for being able to step out and do what's right for me. My mental health is super important."

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In

One person who wasn't so shocked by Jax and Brittany's separation? Their former SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump.

"Everybody predicted that when they got married," the Real Housewives alum shared with E!. "They said, 'Oh this won't last long,' but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions."

"I don't know what the reason was," she added, "but I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax's bad behavior. I'm not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior."

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Scheana Shay Is Team Brittany Cartwright

"I think it’s for the best," their longtime friend Scheana Shay told E! News March 23 of the split. "I think she deserves better and she deserves a partner who’s going to treat her with respect."

Felix Kunze/Bravo

Kristen Doute Supports Brittany Cartwright's Decision

And the couple's The Valley costar Kristen Doute agreed with Scheana.

"I'm proud of Brittany for setting boundaries for making the choice for her," Kristen admitted. "But I'm very hopeful that they can work this out. But that's on Jax, that's not on her."

