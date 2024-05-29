Brittany Cartwright Claps Back at Comments on Well-Being of Her and Jax Taylor's Son Cruz

Brittany Cartwright is shutting down her haters.
After splitting with estranged husband Jax Taylor in February, the Valley star shared an emotional message slamming people for speculating about the well-being of their son Cruz, 3, amid the breakup.
"You guys can reel in the drama of my life I don't care but leave my innocents sons name out of it!!!" Brittany wrote in an Instagram Story May 28. "Dont act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer."
And the 35-year-old wasn't budging on her stance, proclaiming that she refused to have "strangers acting like they know what's going on in his life."
"I do everything I possibly can for him so how dare some of you!?" Brittany continued. "He is a perfect and innocent child."
Noting that she doesn't care what people say about her and Jax, she added, "Enough is enough!!!!!!"
It's been four months since Brittany and her Bravo costar, 44, announced their separation after four years of marriage.
"Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany shared during a Feb. 29 episode of their podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
Two months later, the Vanderpump Rules alums both attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, where they each had very different perspectives on where their relationship stood.
"We're still very much separated," Brittany told E! News at the time. "Different hotel rooms, all the stuff. But we are very friendly with each other. We're raising our child, so that's most important, but there's no back together right now."
As for Jax, he had a slightly more optimistic take on where their future was headed.
"We're talking. We're eating dinner, we're going out for drinks," the 44-year-old told E!. "So, who knows? Do I want to be back together again? Of course I would, but, you know, we gotta see what's healthy for us and our son."
