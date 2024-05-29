Brittany Cartwright Claps Back at Comments on Well-Being of Her and Jax Taylor's Son Cruz

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Blows Up on Jax Taylor for Questioning Her Drinking Habits

Brittany Cartwright is shutting down her haters.

After splitting with estranged husband Jax Taylor in February, the Valley star shared an emotional message slamming people for speculating about the well-being of their son Cruz, 3, amid the breakup.

"You guys can reel in the drama of my life I don't care but leave my innocents sons name out of it!!!" Brittany wrote in an Instagram Story May 28. "Dont act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer."

And the 35-year-old wasn't budging on her stance, proclaiming that she refused to have "strangers acting like they know what's going on in his life."

"I do everything I possibly can for him so how dare some of you!?" Brittany continued. "He is a perfect and innocent child."

Noting that she doesn't care what people say about her and Jax, she added, "Enough is enough!!!!!!"