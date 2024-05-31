Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Prove They're the Ones to Beat at White House Celebration With Chiefs

Watch : Travis Kelce’s NFL Future With Kansas City Chiefs Revealed

Looks like the guys on the Chiefs are having the best day.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their Kansas City Chiefs teammates couldn't help but let the excitement flow as they posed alongside President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31 to celebrate their 2024 Super Bowl win back in February.

Biden was feeling the energy while posing for photos with the team as well, even calling back to last year's visit, when Kelce attempted to take his mic.

"I'd have Travis get up here," said the president from the podium in a video shared by the New Heights podcast's X account May 31. "But I don't know what he'd say."

After ordering the NFL tight end to "come here," Kelce jokingly delivered his own address.

"My fellow Americans," the football star quipped, "it's so nice to see you all yet again."

Noting that he was told "if I came up here, I'd get tased," Kelce, 34, concluded, "So, I'm gonna go back to my spot."