Jon Bon Jovi Shares Heartwarming Details of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Wedding

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Have Their Wedding Rings on Full Display!

Jon Bon Jovi won't give his son's love a bad name.

The "Livin' On A Prayer" rocker provided a few details on son Jake Bongiovi wedding to Millie Bobby Brown following news that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this month.

"It was a very small family wedding," Jon revealed during a May 28 appearance on BBC's The One Show. "The bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."

Gushing that the couple are doing "great" post-ceremony, the 62-year-old added, "They're absolutely fantastic."

Jon's heartwarming recap arrives one week after news broke that Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, had privately made it to the altar. Since then, the newlyweds—who first confirmed their romance back in November 2021—were spotted looking all cozied up during a convertible ride in the Hamptons and while showing off their wedding bands on a romantic stroll in New York City.