Jon Bon Jovi Shares Heartwarming Details of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Wedding

Jon Bon Jovi shed light on Millie Bobby Brown and son Jake Bongiovi's private wedding, sharing that the "bride looked gorgeous" during the ceremony.

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Have Their Wedding Rings on Full Display!

Jon Bon Jovi won't give his son's love a bad name. 

The "Livin' On A Prayer" rocker provided a few details on son Jake Bongiovi wedding to Millie Bobby Brown following news that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this month.

"It was a very small family wedding," Jon revealed during a May 28 appearance on BBC's The One Show. "The bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."

Gushing that the couple are doing "great" post-ceremony, the 62-year-old added, "They're absolutely fantastic."

Jon's heartwarming recap arrives one week after news broke that Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, had privately made it to the altar. Since then, the newlyweds—who first confirmed their romance back in November 2021—were spotted looking all cozied up during a convertible ride in the Hamptons and while showing off their wedding bands on a romantic stroll in New York City

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Show Off Wedding Rings in New York

But Millie didn't need a piece of gold to be considered a member of the Bongiovi family. In fact, Jon—who also shares sons Jesse, 29, and Romeo, 20, as well as daughter Stephanie, 30, with wife Dorothea Hurley—already expressed feeling like the Stranger Things actress was a "fabulous" addition to their clan. 

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"She's really wonderful," he previously told E! News, "and her and Jake are a great couple."

As for why Millie and Jake are destined to go the distance? As the Bon Jovi frontman put it, "They're growing together."

"They're madly in love and we love them both for that," Jon told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight in February. "It's an exciting adventure."

Keep reading for a full breakdown of Millie and Jake's adorable love story. 

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

The pair sparked romance rumors around the time that Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye

The couple officially confirmed their romance with this PDA pic.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas

The Stranger Things star and the actor celebrated their first Chirstmas together in 2021.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays

Sweet selfie.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday

Twinning.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

March 2024: Anniversary

Millie shared this tribute to Jake on their third dating anniversary.

Instagram/Jake Bongiovi

May 2024: Married

After three years of dating, the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony, multiple outlets reported.

