Isabella Strahan Celebrates 19th Birthday Belatedly After Being Unconscious Due to Brain Cancer Surgery

Isabella Strahan is commemorating a belated milestone.
Michael Strahan's daughter recently spent the day baking cupcakes with friends and family as an overdue celebration of her 19th birthday last year, for which she was unconscious after undergoing emergency surgery for brain cancer.
"We're doing a little birthday celebration because I was not conscious for it," Isabella said with a laugh in a May 28 vlog posted on YouTube. "Happy birthday!"
In throwback footage included in her video, Isabella appeared to be resting in her hospital bed as her twin sister Sophia Strahan was decorated the room with balloons. Meanwhile, Isabella's other friends were seen gathering around the bed.
Isabella underwent a procedure to have a malignant tumor removed from the base of her brain on Oct. 27, a day before her 19th birthday. The operation came just two days after Isabella threw up blood, prompting her to seek medical treatment for severe headaches she was experiencing at the time.
"It sent a signal about how serious it was," her dad Michael shared of the ordeal in a January interview with ABC News, recalling how doctors recommended that she should have the cancerous mass removed "as soon as possible."
He continued, "There were times when she was in a lot of pain. She was sleeping a lot."
After the surgery, Isabella went through a month of rehab to learn how to walk again. She entered radiation therapy in January, before starting chemotherapy the following month.
Since then, the model has undergone two more brain surgeries, as well as three rounds of chemotherapy treatments.
"Tomorrow's really my last day of chemo," she said in a May 21 vlog. "It's crazy and then it's my last cycle and then I'm done. It's insane."
