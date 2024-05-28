Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Surprising Way Howard Stern Feud Ended

Watch : Kathie Lee Gifford Tells Love Story of Meeting Late Husband

Kathie Lee Gifford is stern in her belief that everyone deserves forgiveness.

In fact, the former daytime TV host shared how her decades-long feud with Howard Stern came to an end, explaining that it was actually the radio show host who reached out asking for forgiveness after they met in 2012.

"He left a voicemail," she explained in an interview with Fox News published May 28, "I can't even use the language that he used, it was a lot of F-words, but he was basically saying, 'I can't believe how nice you were to me. I've been so rude to you and you were so nice. I just need to apologize to you.'"

Kathie Lee was surprised by the move, and recalled telling her family, "Well, pigs have now officially flown."

The duo's feud first started in 1995 when Kathie Lee was asked to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl XXIX. But as she sang, Kathie Lee could hearing booing in the audience, and later found out Howard had asked his fans to boo her when she took the stage.