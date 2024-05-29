Nikki Reed Provides a Rare Look at Her and Ian Somerhalder’s Life on the Farm With Their 2 Kids

Watch : Nikki Reed Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed knows that, when it comes to planting a seed and watching something beautiful grow, you need sunlight. And you definitely don't need the glow that emanates from a phone.

"Getting back into the rhythm of the earth and getting our kids outdoors in a world where we're all living indoors, in front of screens and blue light everywhere, we need some red light," the Twilight actress told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "We need some sun, we need some fresh air."

Proximity to the great outdoors is one of the many reasons she and husband Ian Somerhalder are raising their almost-7-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son on a farm many miles north of Los Angeles, where—if they can't exactly unplug from the modern world entirely—it's at least easier to get back to basics.

"I can't personally envision a life without that connection to plants and soil," Reed said. "In this day and age, we're getting closer and closer to falling into full tech worlds. No matter how hard we try to shelter our kids from that, we're growing up in the age of tech, and I think the only way to really combat that is through nature."

But just because acting is on her back burner for now, don't mistake the mom and business owner's day-to-day for life in the slow lane. Wearing a host of hats is still the name of the game for Reed, making her a natural fit to partner with Babyganics' "Oops! I Forgot It Again" campaign.