Blake Lively Is Guilty as Sin of Having a Blast at Taylor Swift's Madrid Eras Tour Show

Long live Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively.
The It Ends With Us actress took the getaway car all the way to Madrid in order to support the "Fortnight" singer during her May 29 Eras Tour stop—and Blake certainly made the most of her trip.
During the concert, the 36-year-old was spotted sitting in the floor section of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, enjoying the show alongside Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim of HAIM. In one clip from the show, Taylor even mentioned Blake and Ryan Reynolds' kids—James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4—before performing "betty," which references their names in the lyrics.
Of course, Blake has caught her bestie's show before.
Back in May 2023, the Gossip Girl alum brought her two oldest children to see her perform in Philadelphia, where Taylor gave them a shoutout during her performance of "All Too Well." After her set ended, the little ones were also spotted exiting the stage with the Grammy winner and their mom, who also welcomed a fourth baby with Ryan in February.
But that kind of special treatment is nothing new for James, Inez and Betty. In fact, Ryan previously shared that it took his kids a while to realize their Aunt Taylor didn't just sing for fun.
"For the longest time," Ryan recalled during a November 2022 appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, "they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family. And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"
And as for how their dad feels about Taylor's music? The 47-year-old revealed he's always ready to shake it off to her tunes alongside the rest of his family, admitting that he planned a "Midnights dance party" with his kids ahead of the album's release.
"We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included," Ryan shared. "My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea."
