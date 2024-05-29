NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Blake Lively Is Guilty as Sin of Having a Blast at Taylor Swift's Madrid Eras Tour Show

Blake Lively danced the night away at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Madrid, proving their friendship will always be timeless.

Watch: Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively & Taylor Swift

Long live Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively

The It Ends With Us actress took the getaway car all the way to Madrid in order to support the "Fortnight" singer during her May 29 Eras Tour stop—and Blake certainly made the most of her trip. 

During the concert, the 36-year-old was spotted sitting in the floor section of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, enjoying the show alongside Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim of HAIM. In one clip from the show, Taylor even mentioned Blake and Ryan Reynolds' kids—James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4—before performing "betty," which references their names in the lyrics

Of course, Blake has caught her bestie's show before.

Back in May 2023, the Gossip Girl alum brought her two oldest children to see her perform in Philadelphia, where Taylor gave them a shoutout during her performance of "All Too Well." After her set ended, the little ones were also spotted exiting the stage with the Grammy winner and their mom, who also welcomed a fourth baby with Ryan in February. 

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds: Romance Rewind

But that kind of special treatment is nothing new for James, Inez and Betty. In fact, Ryan previously shared that it took his kids a while to realize their Aunt Taylor didn't just sing for fun. 

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"For the longest time," Ryan recalled during a November 2022 appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, "they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family. And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"

And as for how their dad feels about Taylor's music? The 47-year-old revealed he's always ready to shake it off to her tunes alongside the rest of his family, admitting that he planned a "Midnights dance party" with his kids ahead of the album's release. 

"We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included," Ryan shared. "My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea."

Keep reading for more stars who have showed out at the Eras Tour to support Taylor.  

Christina Milian

The "Dip It Low" singer and her teen daughter Violet were in a lavender haze at Taylor Swift's Paris show.

Jessica Capshaw

The Grey's Anatomy actress attended the Eras Tour in France in May 2024, captioning this pic with the Midnights lyric, "Cause we were in Paris."

Travis Kelce & Rita Ora

"It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers," Rita Ora captioned Instagram photos from Taylor's Feb. 23 show, including a snap with Travis Kelce. "Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers!”

Taika Waititi, Taylor Swift & Rita Ora

Taylor's dad Scott Swift delivered an epic photobomb.

Katy Perry

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight," Katy Perry captioned footage on Instagram from the Feb. 23 concert.

Instagram/Tom DeLonge

Tom DeLonge & Rebel Wilson

The Blink-182 rocker—whose band was playing near Taylor's Sydney venue on the same day—and the Pitch Perfect alum hung out in the VIP tent.

Jessica Chastain

The Oscar winner captioned the moment with friends in Mexico City, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content."

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star attended with friends Morgan Pesante, Katie Greenthal and Claire Leahy. "Omg??? @taylorswift putting on a show that was so good I can't even process," she wrote. "Nostalgic, empowering, and sparkly."

Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer got in the spirit by making friendship bracelets to trade with fans during the last Los Angeles show.

Mariska Hargitay & Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, Haven and Hayes.

Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Paula Abdul & Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay & Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Elizabeth Banks & Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

