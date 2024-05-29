NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Bravo's Ladies of London Turns 10: Caroline Stanbury Reveals Which Costars She's Still Close With

Would Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury return if the Bravo series was rebooted? Find out, plus the reality star shares her all-time favorite memory from the show's three seasons.

By Brett Malec May 29, 2024 4:08 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoNostalgiaThe Real Housewives of Dubai
Watch: Real Housewives of Dubai Star Caroline Stanbury ROBBED in Greece

Long before Caroline Stanbury was causing drama in Dubai, she was living it up on Ladies of London.

Ahead of the beloved—but short-lived—Bravo series' 10th anniversary (it premiered June 2, 2014), The Real Housewives of Dubai star is reflecting on the reality show's legacy and revealing her favorite moment from filming its three seasons.

"It's so funny because I still can't believe how recognized I am for that show after all these years," Caroline exclusively told E! News ahead of RHODubai's season two premiere. "My favorite scene was my blue unicorn scene because it was so ridiculous. Fighting with Juliet [Angus], who was dressed as a kangaroo, that's one of my all-time favorite scenes because it was such a serious moment, but we looked so ridiculous."

"It was just brilliant TV actually," the 48-year-old added. "I really should do it to the girls on Housewives one day."

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Caroline didn't just make priceless memories on Ladies of London, she also formed lifelong friendships. In addition to Juliet, the Uncut and Uncensored podcast host also remains extremely close with former sister-in-law Sophie Stanbury (ex-wife of Caroline's brother Alex).

"It's so nice, Juliet was here a couple of weeks ago," Caroline, who relocated to Dubai in 2016, shared. "I'm going away to Bali now with Sophie, so it's really fun. I love the girls."

Rebecca Miller/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

So, would Caroline ever relocate back home if Ladies of London were to be rebooted for a fourth season?

"There was a rumor it might come back," she teased. "Yes, of course. I would love to do a crossover and I'd love to go back and make an appearance. I feel like it was my show back then. It was all my family and friends and I loved it. Yes, 100 percent. I would go and make a fabulous cameo."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to Getting Booed While at NBA Playoffs Game

Paul Zimmerman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In the meantime, don't miss Caroline when season two of The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres this Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Beginning Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

Keep reading to meet the season two cast.

Bravo

Chanel Ayan

As she launches her new cosmetics line Ayan Beauty, Chanel Ayan sets aside her differences with former nemesis Caroline Stanbury and develops a new friendship. However, when the duo gets too close, Ayan ruffles feathers with her bestie, Lesa.  

Bravo

Caroline Brooks

Caroline Brooks is stretched thin as she manages her bustling spa, the Glass House, and struggles to maintain work-life balance. Brooks introduces her friend of over a decade, Taleen, to the group, but feels betrayed when Taleen develops her own relationships with Brooks’ frenemies.  

Bravo

Caroline Stanbury

With her dream home still under construction, Caroline Stanbury and husband Sergio realize the honeymoon is over as they’re forced to live in close quarters with their best friend, Michael. Tensions continue to mount as the couple must decide if they’re ready to have a child.  

Bravo

Lesa Milan

Lesa Milan is feeling the stress at home and work as she balances her kids’ busy schedules and her maternity line, Mina Roe. As she leans on Ayan for support, she realizes their friendship might not be as strong as she thought.   

Bravo

Sara Al Madani

Sara Al Madani tests the waters with a new love interest from Germany, but the long distance may prove to be too big of a challenge. Sara and Caroline Stanbury struggle to find common ground.  

Bravo

Taleen Marie

New to the group, Taleen Marie is introduced to the ladies through her longtime friend, Caroline Brooks. When she develops a surprising friendship with Caroline Stanbury, her loyalty to Caroline Brooks is called into question.   

Bravo

Saba Yussouf 

Saba Yussouf appears as a friend.  

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Isabella Strahan Spent 19th Birthday Unconscious Amid Cancer Battle

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to Getting Booed While at NBA Playoffs Game

4
Exclusive

Nikki Reed Shares Rare Look Into Her Family Life With Ian Somerhalder

5

Royal Website Removes Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle Romance Statement