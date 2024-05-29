Bravo's Ladies of London Turns 10: Caroline Stanbury Reveals Which Costars She's Still Close With

Watch : Real Housewives of Dubai Star Caroline Stanbury ROBBED in Greece

Long before Caroline Stanbury was causing drama in Dubai, she was living it up on Ladies of London.

Ahead of the beloved—but short-lived—Bravo series' 10th anniversary (it premiered June 2, 2014), The Real Housewives of Dubai star is reflecting on the reality show's legacy and revealing her favorite moment from filming its three seasons.

"It's so funny because I still can't believe how recognized I am for that show after all these years," Caroline exclusively told E! News ahead of RHODubai's season two premiere. "My favorite scene was my blue unicorn scene because it was so ridiculous. Fighting with Juliet [Angus], who was dressed as a kangaroo, that's one of my all-time favorite scenes because it was such a serious moment, but we looked so ridiculous."

"It was just brilliant TV actually," the 48-year-old added. "I really should do it to the girls on Housewives one day."