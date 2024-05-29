Bravo's Ladies of London Turns 10: Caroline Stanbury Reveals Which Costars She's Still Close With

Long before Caroline Stanbury was causing drama in Dubai, she was living it up on Ladies of London.
Ahead of the beloved—but short-lived—Bravo series' 10th anniversary (it premiered June 2, 2014), The Real Housewives of Dubai star is reflecting on the reality show's legacy and revealing her favorite moment from filming its three seasons.
"It's so funny because I still can't believe how recognized I am for that show after all these years," Caroline exclusively told E! News ahead of RHODubai's season two premiere. "My favorite scene was my blue unicorn scene because it was so ridiculous. Fighting with Juliet [Angus], who was dressed as a kangaroo, that's one of my all-time favorite scenes because it was such a serious moment, but we looked so ridiculous."
"It was just brilliant TV actually," the 48-year-old added. "I really should do it to the girls on Housewives one day."
Caroline didn't just make priceless memories on Ladies of London, she also formed lifelong friendships. In addition to Juliet, the Uncut and Uncensored podcast host also remains extremely close with former sister-in-law Sophie Stanbury (ex-wife of Caroline's brother Alex).
"It's so nice, Juliet was here a couple of weeks ago," Caroline, who relocated to Dubai in 2016, shared. "I'm going away to Bali now with Sophie, so it's really fun. I love the girls."
So, would Caroline ever relocate back home if Ladies of London were to be rebooted for a fourth season?
"There was a rumor it might come back," she teased. "Yes, of course. I would love to do a crossover and I'd love to go back and make an appearance. I feel like it was my show back then. It was all my family and friends and I loved it. Yes, 100 percent. I would go and make a fabulous cameo."
In the meantime, don't miss Caroline when season two of The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres this Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Beginning Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 9 p.m.
Keep reading to meet the season two cast.
