Save Up to 60% at Madewell's Post-Memorial Day Sale -- Here's What I'm Adding to My Cart

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is almost here, we're right at the beginning of Gemini season, I've completed my daily tarot reading, and I'm ready to upgrade my closet for the heat. And, as if they were listening, Madewell has extended their Memorial Day sale until tonight. When you use the code LONGWEEKEND, you can save 25% on summer-ready styles, plus an extra 25% on chic sale styles (I've already done the math on the picks below). I've talked about Madewell before, but one of my favorite things about the brand is that their clothes are so easy to mix and match and make for easy capsule wardrobe refreshes.
You can save up to 60% in the sale section, from my favorite wide leg pants to trendy linen vests and crochet cover-ups. These are the items I'm adding to my cart ASAP or have already bought and loved and am here to tell the tale. How cute is this mini leather crossbody? It fits all my essentials and I wear it everywhere, day or night.
But, like I said, this sale is only lasting for a few more hours and bestsellers are going fast. So, head over to Madewell and start scrolling, start clicking, and start adding to cart (before I do).
The Perfect Vintage Short in Dewberry Wash
Your perfect denim shorts have arrived. With a vintage feel and a "booty-accenting shape" (according to Madewell), they'll accentuate all the right areas as if you were a "90s supermodel."
Single-Breasted Vest in 100% Linen
Linen is trending and so are vests, so this linen vest is on-point. It's cool and elegant and the perfect summer wardrobe staple. Snag it in 2 colors and sizing from 00 to 16.
Crochet Cutaway Cover-Up Midi Dress
Another trend that's hot this summer is crochet. Rock it out when the temperatures rise with this cover-up midi dress. It's ready for the pool and the beach, with all the vacation-ready feels.
The Natasha Flatform Sandal
Made of gold-certified reclaimed vachetta leather, these sandals are a steal at $73. Wear them in the city or on the Amalfi Coast and they'll deliver chic, elegant vibes. They go with everything, night or day, and one reviewer reported that they're "absurdly comfortable."
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
These Harlow Pants have been my go-to for weekends and work for months. I wear them in petite and they're just the right length and amount of wide leg to not make me look frumpy or too baggy. They're perfect. I also own this pale lemongrass color and it's so bright and airy for the summertime.
V-Neck Mini Shirtdress
Looking for a classic shirtdress that go casual or a little dressed up with the right accessories? Then you have to look at this option. It comes in white and black, can pair with sneakers or heels, and even has pockets.
The Essential Convertible Top Handle Crossbody Mini Bag
If you want to carry around less, in style, then you must add this crossbody to your cart. It's made of soft leather and the petite size is just big enough for a phone, wallet, and keys. I like wearing it as a crossbody, but you can also shorten the straps and carry it as a handbag.
Crinkle Cotton Cover-Up Mini Shirtdress
Available in 4 colors, this mini shirtdress is a sophisticated cover-up for the beach or pool. It's lightweight with an open collar and buttons, and one reviewer even wears it as a dress.
Garment-Dyed Oversized Pocket Tee
Oversized tees are trending, so you have to jump on this t-shirt that's just $28. Featuring that soft, vintage, lived-in feel, it might just be the perfect summertime tee. Reviewers report that it's also the perfect amount of oversized so that it doesn't look too boxy.
Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit in 100% Linen
Made of 100% linen, this lightweight jumpsuit will keep you cool and comfortable when it gets hot, but also takes time out of the "what do I wear" part of your day. It's cute, comfortable, and effortlessly chic.