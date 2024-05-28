Save Up to 60% at Madewell's Post-Memorial Day Sale -- Here's What I'm Adding to My Cart

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is almost here, we're right at the beginning of Gemini season, I've completed my daily tarot reading, and I'm ready to upgrade my closet for the heat. And, as if they were listening, Madewell has extended their Memorial Day sale until tonight. When you use the code LONGWEEKEND, you can save 25% on summer-ready styles, plus an extra 25% on chic sale styles (I've already done the math on the picks below). I've talked about Madewell before, but one of my favorite things about the brand is that their clothes are so easy to mix and match and make for easy capsule wardrobe refreshes.

You can save up to 60% in the sale section, from my favorite wide leg pants to trendy linen vests and crochet cover-ups. These are the items I'm adding to my cart ASAP or have already bought and loved and am here to tell the tale. How cute is this mini leather crossbody? It fits all my essentials and I wear it everywhere, day or night.

But, like I said, this sale is only lasting for a few more hours and bestsellers are going fast. So, head over to Madewell and start scrolling, start clicking, and start adding to cart (before I do).