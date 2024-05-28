Knives Out 3 Cast Revealed: Here's Who Is Joining Daniel Craig in the Netflix Murder Mystery

Benoit Blanc is back on the case.
And the first set of suspects—or possible victims—in the famed detective's upcoming adventure, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, have been revealed. Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny will join Daniel Craig in the Knives Out franchise's third installment, multiple outlets have reported—with the film's X, formerly Twitter, account resharing the news.
Andrew, 47, is perhaps most familiar to audiences from the shows Fleabag and Ripley. As for Cailee, the 25-year-old turned heads with her critically acclaimed role playing the title role in 2023's Priscilla.
Meanwhile, Josh, 34, recently starred opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist in Challengers—a film Knives Out creator Rian Johnson couldn't help but gush over upon its release.
"So I loved loved LOVED Challengers," he wrote on X April 26, "didn't know what to expect, and walked out of the theater totally buzzing. It's smart and sophisticated while still poppy and propulsive, basically Design For Living as a kick-ass sports movie. Seriously IT'S SO GOOD."
While Wake Up Dead Man's plot details are largely under wraps, its social pages shared the movie's Letterboxd page, which says, "Benoit Blanc returns in his most dangerous case yet." And fans don't have to wait too long to enjoy Benoit's latest exploits as the film is set to debut on Netflix and in theaters in 2025.
As for Johnson—who wrote and directed 2019's Knives Out and 2022's Glass Onion—he recently shared how thrilled he is for a chance to do something new and exciting with the third installation in the series.
"I love everything about whodunnits," he wrote on X May 24, "but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is."
He also teased how murder mystery writers like John Dickinson Carr and Agatha Christie have helped shape his stories.
"There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie," he continued, "and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."