Knives Out 3 Cast Revealed: Here's Who Is Joining Daniel Craig in the Netflix Murder Mystery

Watch : Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast Reveal Holiday Traditions

Benoit Blanc is back on the case.

And the first set of suspects—or possible victims—in the famed detective's upcoming adventure, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, have been revealed. Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny will join Daniel Craig in the Knives Out franchise's third installment, multiple outlets have reported—with the film's X, formerly Twitter, account resharing the news.

Andrew, 47, is perhaps most familiar to audiences from the shows Fleabag and Ripley. As for Cailee, the 25-year-old turned heads with her critically acclaimed role playing the title role in 2023's Priscilla.

Meanwhile, Josh, 34, recently starred opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist in Challengers—a film Knives Out creator Rian Johnson couldn't help but gush over upon its release.

"So I loved loved LOVED Challengers," he wrote on X April 26, "didn't know what to expect, and walked out of the theater totally buzzing. It's smart and sophisticated while still poppy and propulsive, basically Design For Living as a kick-ass sports movie. Seriously IT'S SO GOOD."