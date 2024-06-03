Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Ash K. Holm Shares Her Dewy Makeup Tips for Oily Skin Types

Get ready to glow all summer long.
After all, makeup artist Ash K. Holm—who works with stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Megan Fox—revealed her best tips and tricks for oily skin types to get the perfect dewy look.
"Go about your regular routine," Ash explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "Do all the things that make you feel good. Then, the finishing touch that I like to do is take a cream blush—like the Saie Dew Blush—that layers really well on top of powders and lightly power around it with loose powder."
She continued, "I do this with either a creamy blush or a cream highlighter. You can pick one of the two."
The reason she layers one liquid product on top of powder is to avoid having too much shine.
"It'll give you that dewy element," Ash said, "and you're not going to feel like the oils are getting the best of you throughout the day."
Another tip for oily skin types to keep in mind? Less is more.
"I honestly found that thinner layers of makeup work best," she noted. "The thinner it is, the less that separation is going to happen."
The 34-year-old also suggested mattifying specific parts of your face to avoid breakage.
"Take a powder and lightly put it in the areas your makeup might separate," she advised. "It locks in your makeup and doesn't move at all. But it needs to be a thin powder or else it might have some reverse effects."
Her recommendation? Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder. "It's buildable," Ash shared, "but it feels really lightweight on the skin."
And if you really want to take your look to the next level, don't be afraid to set it.
"One thing I love is I'll take the One/Size Setting Spray and I'll spray it in two layers," the beauty expert revealed. "I'll drench the face with the setting spray, take a break to breathe, then do another round."
In between layering, Ash will grab her powder puff and gently tap powder into the skin while the setting spray is still drying.
"When I really want it to last, I'll use either the Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray or the Urban Decay," she continued. "The point is to layer one of the three. It really locks it in and makes it look flawless. And it won't budge in those really hot climates."
As for why Ash is shining a light on her tricks of the trade? She loves educating others. In fact, it's one of the reasons she's working with IPSY as their Chief Makeup Artist.
"One of my favorite things I do with them is getting to share what's going on, what I'm creating on my clients and how everyone can recreate those looks," she said of her partnership. "When you look at the work I do, it may look complicated for the everyday makeup lover. But if I explain it to you in a way that makes you understand, I feel I've done my job."
As she put it, "That's the most exciting thing to me."