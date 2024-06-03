Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Ash K. Holm Shares Her Dewy Makeup Tips for Oily Skin Types

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Debuts New “Strawberry Shortcake” Hair Transformation

Get ready to glow all summer long.

After all, makeup artist Ash K. Holm—who works with stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Megan Fox—revealed her best tips and tricks for oily skin types to get the perfect dewy look.

"Go about your regular routine," Ash explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "Do all the things that make you feel good. Then, the finishing touch that I like to do is take a cream blush—like the Saie Dew Blush—that layers really well on top of powders and lightly power around it with loose powder."

She continued, "I do this with either a creamy blush or a cream highlighter. You can pick one of the two."

The reason she layers one liquid product on top of powder is to avoid having too much shine.

"It'll give you that dewy element," Ash said, "and you're not going to feel like the oils are getting the best of you throughout the day."