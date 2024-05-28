NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Mary-Kate Olsen Steps Out With Retired Hockey Player Sean Avery in Hamptons

Mary-Kate Olsen reunited with former flame Sean Avery in the Hamptons during Memorial Day weekend. See photos of their outing.

By Gabrielle Chung May 28, 2024 9:52 PMTags
SportsSightingsMary-Kate OlsenCelebrities
Watch: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire

Forget New York Minute: Mary-Kate Olsen is on Hamptons time.

In fact, the Full House alum was spotted kicking back with former flame Sean Avery around the coastal town of Amagansett, N.Y., over Memorial Day weekend. The pair—who were romantically linked during the warly aughts—hit up the new outpost for Mary-Kate, 37, and her twin sister Ashley Olsen's fashion label The Row, before they were seen meeting up with mutual friend Andy Cohen

Tapping into her signature boho style, Mary-Kate donned a camel coat, a flowy cardigan, black pants and a striped scarf for the occasion. Meanwhile, Sean, 44, kept it casual in a dark hoodie, gray joggers and a backward baseball cap.

The sightings comes more than three years after Mary-Kate finalized her divorce from French banker Olivier Sarkozy, who she married in 2015. Though she was briefly linked to businessman John Cooper in 2021, the former child star has largely kept her personal life out of the public spotlight.

photos
33 Surprising Facts You Might Not Know About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Why?

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate explained to i-D in 2021, quipping that she and Ashley were "a bit out of practice" for interviews due to their notoriously guarded lifestyles.

 

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Trending Stories

1

Royal Website Removes Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle Romance Statement

2
Exclusive

Heather Dubrow Reveals Terry's New Mounjaro-Inspired Career Move

3

When Calls the Heart Actor Mamie Laverock on Life Support

Still, the twins are closer than ever. "We like working together and we like having that dialogue," noted Ashley, who now shares a son named Otto with husband Louis Eisner. "Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what's great is that we have each other to lean on."

As for Sean, he's also been quiet about his love life since ex Hilary Rhoda filed for divorce in July 2022 to end their seven-marriage. The duo share 3-year-old son Nash, whose golfing videos are often posted on Sean's Instagram.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

On May 27, the retired NHL star shared a clip of Nash hitting a putt, writing in the caption, "Happy Memorial Day."

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1

Royal Website Removes Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle Romance Statement

2
Exclusive

Heather Dubrow Reveals Terry's New Mounjaro-Inspired Career Move

3

When Calls the Heart Actor Mamie Laverock on Life Support

4

See Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Cover Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

5

Trista Sutter Breaks Silence About Absence and Returns to Ryan & Kids