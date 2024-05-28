Mary-Kate Olsen Steps Out With Retired Hockey Player Sean Avery in Hamptons

Watch : Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire

Forget New York Minute: Mary-Kate Olsen is on Hamptons time.

In fact, the Full House alum was spotted kicking back with former flame Sean Avery around the coastal town of Amagansett, N.Y., over Memorial Day weekend. The pair—who were romantically linked during the warly aughts—hit up the new outpost for Mary-Kate, 37, and her twin sister Ashley Olsen's fashion label The Row, before they were seen meeting up with mutual friend Andy Cohen.

Tapping into her signature boho style, Mary-Kate donned a camel coat, a flowy cardigan, black pants and a striped scarf for the occasion. Meanwhile, Sean, 44, kept it casual in a dark hoodie, gray joggers and a backward baseball cap.

The sightings comes more than three years after Mary-Kate finalized her divorce from French banker Olivier Sarkozy, who she married in 2015. Though she was briefly linked to businessman John Cooper in 2021, the former child star has largely kept her personal life out of the public spotlight.