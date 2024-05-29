The 40 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month: Bracelets, Garbage Disposal Cleaner & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Can you believe we've already breezed through May 2024? With Memorial Day sales, Mother's Day, and the impending Father's Day, this month was practically a shopaholic's dream come true. And let's not forget those irresistible celebrity shopping recommendations. Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Madison LeCroy had us all adding items to our carts faster than you can say "trendsetter."

Now, let's dive into the good stuff! We're talking about the hottest beauty finds, the chicest fashion must-haves, and the most swoon-worthy home essentials that you, our dear readers, just couldn't get enough of this month. Here are the most popular Amazon items that lit up screens and stole hearts throughout this month!

TL;DR May 2024 Amazon Finds