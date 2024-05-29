The 40 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month: Bracelets, Garbage Disposal Cleaner & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Can you believe we've already breezed through May 2024? With Memorial Day sales, Mother's Day, and the impending Father's Day, this month was practically a shopaholic's dream come true. And let's not forget those irresistible celebrity shopping recommendations. Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Madison LeCroy had us all adding items to our carts faster than you can say "trendsetter."
Now, let's dive into the good stuff! We're talking about the hottest beauty finds, the chicest fashion must-haves, and the most swoon-worthy home essentials that you, our dear readers, just couldn't get enough of this month. Here are the most popular Amazon items that lit up screens and stole hearts throughout this month!
TL;DR May 2024 Amazon Finds
- The Most Popular Amazon Find: Pavoi 14K Gold Plated 3MM Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelets ($18.95)
- The Most Affordable Amazon Find: wet n wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil (
$1.19$.99)
Amazon Beauty Products
wet n wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
This eyeliner is a high-performance essential at an unbeatable price. Glide on smooth, intense color with this long-lasting formula that won't budge or smudge throughout the day. Whether you're going for a subtle look or bold, dramatic lines, this eyeliner delivers precision and definition with ease.
There are 8 shades to choose from. Shoppers gave this eyeliner 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Freeman Flirty Feet Instant Foot Peeling Spray
This spray provides instant exfoliation and hydration for your feet. Simply spritz onto dry, rough areas and watch as dead skin is gently sloughed away, leaving behind smooth, refreshed feet.
This top-selling foot peel has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
"People think it has to be really expensive. It does not. I love this mascara. They're tried and true. I've never tried an expensive mascara that I like. When I wear that mascara, people ask me if I have fake lashes on," Kyle Richards raved.
wet n wild Silk Finish Lipstick
Indulge in luxury without the hefty price tag with a high-quality lipstick that's surprisingly affordable at just $1. Glide on smooth, rich color with this creamy formula that feels luxurious on the lips. From bold reds to subtle nudes, there's a shade for every mood and occasion.
Shoppers gave this top-selling lipstick 27,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
Before you dismiss a $5.99 eye cream, I want to point out that this one has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Formulated with energizing yerba mate and soothing aloe vera, this eye gel revitalizes tired eyes, reducing puffiness and dark circles. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving the delicate skin around the eyes feeling hydrated and rejuvenated.
Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Nail Treatment & Strengthener
Bring your nails back to life with this growth treatment that gives results in just 3 days, according to the brand. This affordable find has 33,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment
Discover the secret to luscious locks with this treatment infused with collagen and ceramides. The treatment deeply nourishes and repairs damaged hair, leaving it silky smooth and frizz-free with less breakage.
Shoppers gave this protein hair treatment 33,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rodial Plumping Collagen Lip Oil
"This is one of my favorite things now, a lip oil that has collagen in it. The colors are so beautiful. It lasts longer than lip gloss, feels better, and it has the same coverage as lip gloss," Kyle Richards explained.
Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray
Say goodbye to limp hair and hello to natural-looking, beachy waves that last all day. Transform your hair instantly with Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray. Infused with sea salt and vitamin B5, this spray adds volume and texture for effortlessly tousled locks.
REN Clean Skincare Overnight Recovery Balm
Whether it's eczema, rosacea, acne, or even a pesky allergic reaction, this balm works wonders overnight, transforming my irritated, angry skin into the calm, clear canvas I'm used to waking up to. I also have super-oily skin and this doesn't clog my pores.
Pure Instinct The Original Pheromone Infused Essential Oil Perfume Cologne
"This is a unisex pheromone oil. Just take a little bit and mix it with your perfume. Or dab it underneath your nose," Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield said.
More From Brynn: "You're supposed to put perfume everywhere you want to be kissed. Put a little bit on your neck and on your nose."
Brynn's pick has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover
Fix those stubborn cuticles in just 15 seconds. Simply apply, wait a few seconds, and gently push back for salon-worthy results at home. This fast-acting formula makes cuticle removal a breeze, saving you time and effort in your nail care routine.
This instant cuticle remover has 26,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy.
+ Lux Unfiltered N°32 ORIGINAL Gradual Self Tanning Cream
Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield said, "This is my favorite. I'm wearing this now. It's a self tanner. It doesn't smell. It goes on really even. It really makes everyone have a really pretty glow and just evens out your skin tone. This is literally the best."
More From Brynn: "I've tried every single tanner. I wear it year round."
Brynn previously recommended this self-tanning lotion in her roundup of beauty hacks. There are two scents to choose from.
Blriet Shower Steamers
"This includes 8 aromatherapy shower steamers. When you're showering you can smell that and feel like you're in a spa. They're really pretty too. It makes the whole bathroom smell good," Kyle Richards shared.
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Treatment
"I absolutely love this. This gives you that brightness. This is great to wear without having to do an under-eye concealer because it instantly brightens up," Madison LeCroy raved.
More From Madison: "This is a great brand especially if you are sensitive, this does not irritate [my skin] at all."
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
"Buxom, my tried and true for 15 years. Really pretty colors. The texture is really beautiful. This is a brand where all the colors work," Kyle Richards said.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's longtime lip gloss has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle previously recommended this and so did Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson. Amazon has 50+ shades to choose from.
Fivewan 24k Gold Under Eye Patches
Madison LeCroy said, "This is what every mother wants to do." Madison's pick has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars
Transform your skincare routine with these soap bars that effectively target dark spots on your face and body. Say goodbye to uneven skin tone as the powerful kojic acid works to fade discoloration and reveal brighter, more radiant skin.
This top-selling skincare bundle has 14,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
Kyle Richards shared, "I don't know anyone who doesn't use this and there's a reason for that. It is so light. I love, love, love that. It just feels good on your skin."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's go-to sunscreen has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle previously recommended this too. This celeb-loved sunscreen has also been shared by Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, Lala Kent, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Danielle Olivera.
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 25 Sunscreen & Vitamin C
Discover Neutrogena's Oil-Free Moisturizer with SPF 35, the perfect blend of hydration and sun protection for your skin. Formulated with glycerin and essential sunscreen ingredients, this moisturizer not only keeps your skin nourished but also shields it from harmful UV rays. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula make it ideal for daily use, providing all-day moisture without clogging pores.
Shoppers gave this top-selling moisturizer 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle's highlighter is actually an eyeshadow stick with 51,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laura Geller Spackle Super-Size Skin Perfecting Primer
Introducing Laura Geller New York's Filter First Luminous Primer, your secret weapon for a flawless makeup base. Formulated with light-diffusing technology, this primer blurs imperfections and enhances your skin's natural radiance. Its lightweight, hydrating formula creates the perfect canvas for makeup application, ensuring long-lasting wear and a smooth finish.
Amazon has 7 shades to choose from. Shoppers gave this glowy primer 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
I always love lip oils in the winter. They give me some extra hydration to combat seasonal dryness and cold temperatures. I love this one for its gorgeous, subtle shades. They look great on their own, but I also adore these layered over lip liner.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax. The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy).
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo explained, "This is my first step in terms of makeup. I have talked about this e.l.f. primer so many times because there are so many things out there that are so much more expensive and just don't do the job that this does."
More From Paige: "It's very jelly. It's such a good primer. You can feel when you're putting it on your skin that everything is gonna stick to it and not go anywhere."
Shoppers Agree: Paige's favorite makeup primer has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa Rinna recommended this primer too.
Dr. Scholl's Ultra Hydrating Foot Mask 3 Pack
Infused with shea butter and macadamia oil, this luxurious foot mask deeply hydrates and nourishes dry, tired feet. Its easy-to-use design allows for mess-free application and maximum comfort while wearing.
These hydrating foot masks have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Complexion Duo Brush
Achieve flawless complexion effortlessly with a game-changing brush. Its dual-ended design allows seamless application of both concealer and foundation for a professional finish. Crafted with soft, synthetic bristles, it blends makeup evenly without streaks or patches.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Brow Lift, Clear Eyebrow Shaping Wax For Holding Brows In Place
Formulated to tame and set your brows in place all day, this lightweight formula provides a natural, polished look without flaking or stiffness. The clear gel is perfect for all brow shades and effortlessly enhances your natural arches.
MSQ Eyelash Separator
Effortlessly comb through lashes to remove clumps and define each strand with the precision of an eyelash separator. Use the curved edge to expertly apply mascara, reaching even the tiniest lashes for full coverage.
Amazon Fashion Finds
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated 3MM Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelets
Kyle Richards raved, "Look how pretty these bracelets are. They are so real-looking and they feel really good. So beautiful. I absolutely love these. I cannot take how pretty these are."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's bracelets have 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 3 sizes and 2 colors to choose from.
Amazon Home Finds
Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner and Freshener
"This is very important. It has a lemon smell. Those of you who have a garbage disposal, please get this. Even though you think your sink is clean, you don't realize how much residue there is. And it's disgusting. This right here helps you keep it clean," Kandi Burruss explained.
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's garbage disposal cleaner has 30,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Suprus Lighter Electric Candle USB Type C Rechargeable Lighter
Porsha Williams gushed, "This is amazeballs. This is a lighter. How cute is that? They're so affordable that you can buy these and have one in each one of your rooms."
More From Porsha: "When I travel, I light a candle wherever I go. Hotels think you're trying to burn the hotel down when you ask for a lighter. I would be bringing this with me. This is hotel-friendly."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's lighter has 32,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 9 colors to choose from.
Genrice 4 PCS 6.7 Inches Coffee Spoons
"These are little, classy-looking stirrers," Porsha Williams shared.
Shoppers Agree: Porsha's coffee spoons have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vin Beauty Acrylic Coaster
Complete your coffee setup with this transparent coaster from Porsha's Amazon picks. There are 3 colors to choose from.
JoyJolt Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs
"They are so cute. The clear ones are so cute. These are very inexpensive, but they look so expensive," Porsha Williams said.
Madison LeCroy shared, "These are perfect. I have a few. I think that they just look really cute and everyone needs these."
Shoppers Agree: Porsha and Madison's mugs have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's diffuser has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rifle Paper Co. Super Mom Mug
"I'm obsessed with this. Look at how cute this is. Super Mom with a cape," Kyle Richards said.
Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner
"I love the Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner. The whole room is smelling like lemons right now and it's because of these. They smell so good," Kandi Burruss shared.
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's recommendation has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jeymei 4-Pack Damp Clean Duster Sponge
Kandi Burruss remarked, "This comes with four in a pack. This is really cool. I love this one. This is perfect."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's duster sponges has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 4 colors.
Books
Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller
Learn more about the captivating life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy with this top-selling book.
