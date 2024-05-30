Khloe Kardashian Shares NSFW Confession About Her Vagina

Watch : Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian React to Mason Disick Joining Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's downstairs has been downsized.

The Kardashians star revealed during season five that her body has been changing in more ways than one, sharing how her recent weight loss has affected her vagina—which she's affectionately called "Camille the camel" for years.

"I tend to have a larger puss," Khloe said in a confessional on the May 30 episode. "Like when I'm fat, it gets fatter. Because when I was fat, I had Camille. Now that I'm skinnier, Camille disappeared."

That's why, as the 39-year-old explained, she thinks having a "micro-puss would be fascinating," adding, "Doesn't everyone want a smaller puss?" (Check out more must-see moments from The Kardashians on Kards Katch Up.)

When it comes to the male anatomy, however, Khloe admitted to sister Kylie Jenner that she's not a fan of the "micro-penis."

But after Kylie warned her not to "shame micros," Khloe responded, "OK, we won't, but nobody wants them. You just accept them."