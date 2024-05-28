See Millie Bobby Brown and Husband Jake Bongiovi Show Off Their Wedding Rings

Millie Bobby Brown is making it clear that she's no longer a damsel.
The Stranger Things actress and her husband Jake Bongiovi—son of Jon Bon Jovi—had their wedding rings on full display while on a romantic stroll in New York City May 28, one week after news broke that the couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this month.
For the afternoon outing, Millie, 20, bared her toned abs in a sporty crop-top, low-rise pants and sneakers. To top off the look, she tied her white sweater around her waist and wore a newsboy hat and sunglasses. Along with her matching gold wedding band, Millie also donned her stunning diamond engagement ring, which glimmered in the sun as she strutted down the sidewalk.
As for Jake, 22, he coordinated outfits with his wife, rocking blue shorts and an off-white, v-neck sweater with sunglasses. At one point, he wrapped his arms around her and flashed her a wide smile.
The couple's return to NYC comes four days after the Damsel star showed off her new bling during a trip with Jake to the Hamptons, where they were spotted looking all loved up on a car ride in a convertible.
It was three years ago that Millie and Jake were first seen getting cozy in New York City, though they wouldn't confirm their relationship for several months, when Millie posted a sweet photo of Jake kissing her cheek at the London Eye in November 2021.
But even before she debuted her romance, Millie knew it would go the distance.
"As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she told The Times of London in an interview published in August. "I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."
Explaining that she had a "feeling of knowing" during that initial meeting, Millie added, "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."
