Mike Tyson Shares Update on Health After Suffering Medical Emergency During Flight

Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency on Flight to Los Angeles

Mike Tyson is ready to take it ringside once again.

Two days after suffering a medical emergency on a May 26 flight from Miami to Los Angeles, the boxing legend is letting fans know that he is on the mend.

"Now feeling 100%," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, May 28, "even though I don't need to be to beat Jake Paul."

During the May 26 flight, Tyson had fought a bout of nausea and dizziness "due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing" his rep confirmed to Page Six.

"He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him," the rep continued, adding that the boxer is now "doing great."

Tyson's health scare comes a just under two months before the 57-year-old takes on Paul in a boxing match set to stream live on Netflix July 20. And he's more than ready to challenge the former YouTuber during the main event.