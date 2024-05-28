Alabama Barker Shares Her "Dear Aunt" Has Been Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Watch : Alabama Barker Shuts Down “Delusional” Speculation About Plastic Surgery

Alabama Barker is looking out for a loved one.

The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared that her friend Julie—who she referred to as her "dear aunt"—was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. Sharing a link to a GoFundMe campaign seeking funds to cover treatment costs, Alabama wrote on her Instagram Story May 26, "It could be an honor if you could donate even $1."

A description for the fundraiser, which was started by Julie's twin sister Elizabeth, said the brain cancer diagnosis comes four years after "a hard fight against breast cancer."

"Unfortunately, the tumor we were praying was benign is metastasis of her previous cancer," Elizabeth explained of Julie in the description, "and she currently will be recovering from brain surgery + ongoing chemo & radiation for an unknown amount of time."

She continued, "My beautiful sister leads us as the head of our family and is an amazing mother, daughter and friend for those who know her. She will be out of work to put her energy towards winning this fight once again."