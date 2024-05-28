NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

How Blac Chyna and Boyfriend Derrick Milano Celebrated Their First Anniversary

Blac Chyna gave boyfriend Derrick Milano a special shoutout in honor of their first anniversary, thanking him for showing her "the meaning of true love."

Blac Chyna is celebrating one year of bliss. 

The former reality star (real name is Angela White) shared a heartwarming message in honor of her first anniversary with boyfriend Derrick Milano

"Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick," Chyna wrote in an Instagram post May 27. "Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth."

Thanking him for showing her "the meaning of true love," the 36-year-old added, "Here's to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always."

Alongside the sweet note, Chyna—who debuted her romance with Milano in September 2023—also shared a reel of photos and videos documenting their time together, including a few cute snaps of the rapper, 30, cuddling her hairless cat Riley.

And Milano made sure to give his girl a shoutout on their special day too, commenting that he loves her "so much" under the post.

"I swear every moment with you I value & enjoy!" he continued. "If this is what a year with you feels like I can't wait for the infinite future years with you."

This wasn't the only milestone Chyna had to celebrate this year. Back in January, the model—who shares son King Cairo Stevenson, 11, with ex Tyga, and daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, with ex Rob Kardashian—also commemorated 16 months of sobriety

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

"Grateful for 1 year and 4 months of sobriety, 16 months of blessings," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you, God, for this journey to happiness."

Of course, Milano got in on honoring the accomplishment as well, with Chyna sharing a video of 16 sticky notes that he laid out in their hallway, each card displaying an encouraging note for every month of her sobriety journey.

"Thank you, Derrick!" Chyna said in the clip before noting, "Going for the two y'all. Peace and blessings."

Keep reading to catch up on more of Chyna's evolution through the years. 

