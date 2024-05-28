How Blac Chyna and Boyfriend Derrick Milano Celebrated Their First Anniversary

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna is celebrating one year of bliss.

The former reality star (real name is Angela White) shared a heartwarming message in honor of her first anniversary with boyfriend Derrick Milano.

"Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick," Chyna wrote in an Instagram post May 27. "Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth."

Thanking him for showing her "the meaning of true love," the 36-year-old added, "Here's to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always."

Alongside the sweet note, Chyna—who debuted her romance with Milano in September 2023—also shared a reel of photos and videos documenting their time together, including a few cute snaps of the rapper, 30, cuddling her hairless cat Riley.

And Milano made sure to give his girl a shoutout on their special day too, commenting that he loves her "so much" under the post.