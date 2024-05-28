Paris Hilton Reacts to Fan Concerns Over Son Phoenix's Backwards Life Jacket

Paris Hilton is soaking up this parental advice.
The Simple Life star recently sparked concern from her fans after she shared a TikTok of herself and son Phoenix, 16 months, swimming in a pool while on vacation in Hawaii with her husband Carter Reum and their 6-month-old daughter London.
In the May 26 clip, Paris adorably glided through the water while holding her baby boy as he excitedly splashed around. And while he donned a blue floatation device—which featured two inflatable arm bands connected to a vest—fans noted that it was on backwards.
"Oops!" Paris responded to a follower in the comments section. "Thank you! I never let him out of my arms."
The 43-year-old then offered some insight into why she had put the vest on like that.
"Thought it was backwards too," she added. "I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know."
Despite the floaty mishap, the mom of two is clearly enjoying their family vacation. Following the pool video with Phoenix, Paris posted several snapshots of their tropical trip.
"Reliving my childhood and carrying on our family vacation tradition," she wrote on Instagram May 27, "with my beautiful family."
Paris' sister Nicky Hilton commented, "Best memories at our favorite hotel," while their mom Kathy Hilton added, "London looks like Nanu. My little Prince looks like you."
Although the two didn't get to join in on the fun, other family members accompanied Paris, Carter and their little ones, including her brother Barron Hilton II, his wife Tessa Hilton, and their kids Milou, 3, Caspian, 20 months, and Apollo, 2 months.
The family trip comes one month after Paris shared the first images of daughter London with the public.
"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," Paris began her April Instagram. "I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."
