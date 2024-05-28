NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Paris Hilton Reacts to Fan Concerns Over Son Phoenix's Backwards Life Jacket

Paris Hilton responded to fans after they noted her 16-month-old son Phoenix had his swim floatation device on backward. "Oops!" she wrote. "Thank you! I never let him out of my arms."

Paris Hilton is soaking up this parental advice.

The Simple Life star recently sparked concern from her fans after she shared a TikTok of herself and son Phoenix, 16 months, swimming in a pool while on vacation in Hawaii with her husband Carter Reum and their 6-month-old daughter London.

In the May 26 clip, Paris adorably glided through the water while holding her baby boy as he excitedly splashed around. And while he donned a blue floatation device—which featured two inflatable arm bands connected to a vest—fans noted that it was on backwards.

"Oops!" Paris responded to a follower in the comments section. "Thank you! I never let him out of my arms."

The 43-year-old then offered some insight into why she had put the vest on like that.

"Thought it was backwards too," she added. "I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know."

Despite the floaty mishap, the mom of two is clearly enjoying their family vacation. Following the pool video with Phoenix, Paris posted several snapshots of their tropical trip.

"Reliving my childhood and carrying on our family vacation tradition," she wrote on Instagram May 27, "with my beautiful family."

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris' sister Nicky Hilton commented, "Best memories at our favorite hotel," while their mom Kathy Hilton added, "London looks like Nanu. My little Prince looks like you."

Although the two didn't get to join in on the fun, other family members accompanied Paris, Carter and their little ones, including her brother Barron Hilton II, his wife Tessa Hilton, and their kids Milou, 3, Caspian, 20 months, and Apollo, 2 months.

The family trip comes one month after Paris shared the first images of daughter London with the public.

"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," Paris began her April Instagram. "I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

@parishilton

Adventures with Baby P ??

? original sound - ParisHilton

With that, keep reading to see all of Paris' cutest moments with her kids.

TikTok / Paris Hilton

Kisses From Mommy

Paris Hilton and her son Phoenix appear in a sweet TikTok posted just before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Think Pink

After Paris announced that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed daughter London, she posted this photo of herself and son Phoenix in front of a pink Christmas tree.

She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!"

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Happiest Place on Earth

Paris took Phoenix to Disneyland to celebrate his first Christmas.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Easy Rider

"My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete," Paris wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy." 

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Giving Thanks

Paris and Carter celebrated Phoenix's first Thanksgiving with a giant turkey feast.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Flyer

Phoenix was already racking up frequent flyer miles before his first birthday.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Burning Bright

The Simple Life alum snuggled Phoenix under a Chanel neon light.

Instagram

Simply Adorable

The mother-son duo shared a loving glance.

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

Burberry Baby

Little Phoenix rocked Burberry for his first trip to New York City.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Family Moments

Nicky Hilton's daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn spent some time with their baby cousin Phoenix.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Good Morning

Paris woke up to Phoenix all dressed up in an adorable chicken beanie on Halloween morning.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Elmo

Phoenix looked adorable dressed as Elmo for spooky season.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Pool Day

Paris and her son made a splash on Labor Day 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Big Smiles

The DJ and Phoenix shared a laugh during a mother-son stroll in the park.

