Paris Hilton Reacts to Fan Concerns Over Son Phoenix's Backwards Life Jacket

Watch : Paris Hilton's Surprisingly "Strict" Cell Phone Policy for Her Kids

Paris Hilton is soaking up this parental advice.

The Simple Life star recently sparked concern from her fans after she shared a TikTok of herself and son Phoenix, 16 months, swimming in a pool while on vacation in Hawaii with her husband Carter Reum and their 6-month-old daughter London.

In the May 26 clip, Paris adorably glided through the water while holding her baby boy as he excitedly splashed around. And while he donned a blue floatation device—which featured two inflatable arm bands connected to a vest—fans noted that it was on backwards.

"Oops!" Paris responded to a follower in the comments section. "Thank you! I never let him out of my arms."

The 43-year-old then offered some insight into why she had put the vest on like that.

"Thought it was backwards too," she added. "I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know."