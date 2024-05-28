Hilarie Burton Shares Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With Jeffrey Dean Morgan for 15-Year Milestone

Watch : Why Hilarie Burton Morgan Practices MAGIC Around Her Kids

Fifteen years ago Jeffrey Dean Morgan was able to make Hilarie Burton lie with him and just forget the world.

The One Tree Hill star paid tribute to her milestone anniversary with the Grey's Anatomy alum, reflecting on how both their lives changed when he convinced her to skip a trip to Paris for a date night.

"Fifteen years ago, @jeffreydeanmorgan asked me to come out Memorial Day weekend," Hilarie wrote on Instagram May 27 alongside a photo of the couple with their son Augustus "Gus," 14, and daughter George, 6, "and visit him in New Mexico so he could take me on a date before I left the States to live in the apartment I'd rented in Paris."

She added, "It's been a very long date."

Jeffrey also had a special message to share for his wife, writing in the comments, "You forgot awesome. Long and real awesome. Xxx."