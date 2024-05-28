Hilarie Burton Shares Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With Jeffrey Dean Morgan for 15-Year Milestone

Fifteen years ago Jeffrey Dean Morgan was able to make Hilarie Burton lie with him and just forget the world.
The One Tree Hill star paid tribute to her milestone anniversary with the Grey's Anatomy alum, reflecting on how both their lives changed when he convinced her to skip a trip to Paris for a date night.
"Fifteen years ago, @jeffreydeanmorgan asked me to come out Memorial Day weekend," Hilarie wrote on Instagram May 27 alongside a photo of the couple with their son Augustus "Gus," 14, and daughter George, 6, "and visit him in New Mexico so he could take me on a date before I left the States to live in the apartment I'd rented in Paris."
She added, "It's been a very long date."
Jeffrey also had a special message to share for his wife, writing in the comments, "You forgot awesome. Long and real awesome. Xxx."
Hilarie, 41, and Jeffrey, 58, first met when they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends, and respective costars on One Tree Hill and Supernatural, Danneel Ackles and Jensen Ackles in 2009. After a decade together, the couple quietly tied the knot in 2019.
And one thing Hilarie truly appreciates about her husband after all these years? That he loves her no matter where her career takes her.
"I had left a very toxic situation and I was like, 'I'm never gonna act again. I'm done, retired,'" the White Collar actress told E! News last year. And Jeffrey "was the first person that was like, 'Great, I'm in love with you. I don't care what you do.'"
"To have a person be like, 'I don't care what you do for a living,'" she continued, "was so empowering."
And as she explained, the Walking Dead actor's support never waivers, regardless of what new adventure they decide to embark on.
"When I decided to go back to hosting he's been like, 'Awesome,'" she said. "And when I decided to write books he's like, 'Awesome.' And when we bought the town candy store, he was like, 'Awesome.' And then we started a liquor line and he's like, 'What else do you want to do Hilarie? I'll do all it.' Having a partner that knows that you will always be in transition and loves you for that is so important."
For more of Hilarie and Jeffrey's love story of the years, keep reading.