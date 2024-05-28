Why Mark Consuelos Says His Crotch Always Sets Off Airport Metal Detectors

It's time for Mark Consuelos to go shopping.
After all, the Riverdale alum revealed that he always sets off the security machines at airports while traveling in his go-to travel fit.
"I have a pair of jeans that I like that I travel with," Mark explained on the May 28 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. "I've got a pair of jeans that are very comfortable, they're very soft and they're not too tight. They're great.
But he shared, "Every time I go through the metal detector, they go off."
When the detector goes off, the 53-year-old is ushered to the body scanner, where the TSA agent gets a better look at his crotch. "The guy is usually a big, burly guy, and he's like, 'I've got to pat you down, man,'" he explained. "He goes, 'You want a private room?'"
But Mark also noted he isn't sure what sets the alarm off, adding, "There's no extra zipper, no extra rivets, nothing."
And most recently, it happened to the All My Children actor on his way back from California with wife Kelly Ripa.
"I got stopped again," he said. "This time, they just said, 'Random!' So, I went through. He had to do it again, and he puts on a glove. I'm like, ‘What are we doing? This is just second base, no? We're just doing second base!'"
And Kelly—who shares kids Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 21, with Mark—isn't so sure it's random.
"Every time you go through," she told her husband of 28 years, "you get stopped, frisked and your bag gets searched. There's something fishy about you!"
