Tina Knowles Shares Beyoncé Was Bullied Growing Up

Tina Knowles got emotional while reflecting on raising Beyoncé and Solange, recalling how the Cowboy Carter singer stood up to a school bully, adding, “I couldn’t have been more proud.”

By Olivia Evans May 28, 2024 6:35 PM
BeyoncéCelebrities
Tough girl is what Beyoncé had to be when facing school bullies. 

In fact, the "Texas Hold ‘Em" singer's mother Tina Knowles reflected on her favorite memories of her childhood, and shared that Queen Bey went through some struggles in school. 

"Beyoncé—she was very shy, and she got bullied a bit," Tina shared in a Vogue video posted May 27. "But the day that she stood up for someone—she didn't stand up for herself but she stood up for them, I'm getting emotional talking about it—I couldn't have been more proud."

And while Tina visibly teared up when describing Beyoncé's school days, she also gushed about her other daughter, Solange and Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, who lived with the Knowles family from a young age. 

"Solange, she was only in about fifth grade and she was out getting petitions signed," Tina added. "So she was always an activist."

As for Kelly, Tina noted, "I remember her being this little peacemaker."

photos
Beyoncé's Twins: Inside Rumi and Sir Carter's Lavish World

And the fashion designer, 70, went on to emphasize the uniqueness between the women. 

"Each child is different!" Tina continued in her caption of the reshared video. "But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities. My three girls all handled things very differently. Learn their personalities and respect the individuality."

The philanthropist reiterated her love for her children with some parenting advice. 

"Never compare the negatives, always praise the positive differences and pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them," she continued. "They love it and it encourages positive behavior."

Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/WireImage via Parkwood

Whatever Tina instilled on Beyoncé and Solange was certainly well-put, as her daughters are two of the most powerful forces in the industry, and continue to break ground. 

And while Beyoncé is well past giving any time to bullies she has no regrets when it comes to her past. 

"I am now grateful for those shy years of silence," the 42-year-old told Harper's Bazaar in 2021 of her childhood. "Being shy taught me empathy and gave me the ability to connect and relate to people. I'm no longer shy, but I'm not sure I would dream as big as I dream today if it were not for those awkward years in my head."

Keep reading to see Beyoncé in the years leading up to her current Cowboy Carter era.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1998
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
1998
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1999
SGranitz/WireImage
2000
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2001
SGranitz/WireImage
2001
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2002
SGranitz/WireImage
2002
Getty Images
2002
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
2003
L. Cohen/WireImage
2003
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2003
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
2004
Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2004
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
2004
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
2005
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
2005
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
2005
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2006
James Devaney/WireImage
2006
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2007
Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
2007
Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
2008
Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2008
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
2008
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2009
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2009
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2010
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010
photos
View More Photos From Beyoncé Through the Years
