Victoria Beckham Details Losing Confidence After Newspaper Story on Her Post-Baby Body

Watch : Victoria Beckham Says Recent ‘Beckham’ Docuseries Felt ‘Liberating’

Victoria Beckham is recalling a time when media attention became too much.

The Spice Girls alum is no stranger to life in the spotlight, nor the accompanying scrutiny over her appearance. But while she's found herself accustomed to criticism, that doesn't mean it has always been easy.

"I've had so much said about me and I'm sure that has robbed me of some experiences," Victoria confessed to Grazia in an interview published May 28. "I never want to look like I'm complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven't felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play."

In fact, the 50-year-old—who shares kids Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, with husband David Beckham—can still remember a specific moment following the birth of Brooklyn.

"My first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight," she remembered. "Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something—too bad, it doesn't bother me in the same way."