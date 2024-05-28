Victoria Beckham Details Losing Confidence After Newspaper Story on Her Post-Baby Body

Victoria Beckham is recalling a time when media attention became too much.
The Spice Girls alum is no stranger to life in the spotlight, nor the accompanying scrutiny over her appearance. But while she's found herself accustomed to criticism, that doesn't mean it has always been easy.
"I've had so much said about me and I'm sure that has robbed me of some experiences," Victoria confessed to Grazia in an interview published May 28. "I never want to look like I'm complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven't felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play."
In fact, the 50-year-old—who shares kids Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, with husband David Beckham—can still remember a specific moment following the birth of Brooklyn.
"My first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight," she remembered. "Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something—too bad, it doesn't bother me in the same way."
Yet in the years since, while building her own beauty empire, Victoria has also learned to strike the perfect balance in her own life.
"You just become more accepting, don't you?" she reflected. "This is how I look. I'm going to make the best of it, work hard at it. I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That's just who I am. But I do like to have a drink. Whatever. Life's too short. Let's have a nice time."
And one way the fashion mogul has begun to share her nice times with the world is through social media—an outlet for Victoria's more playful side.
"For so long people had this opinion of me that I was this steely-faced ice queen because of the paparazzi pictures and the story that the media would paint," she noted. "Through social media, people now see that that's not me. I like to laugh at myself. There's always humor in what we do. I think that's key."
Because after all, as she concluded, "When you get older, you care less what others think."
But Victoria isn't the only star to get candid about the pressures and reality of life in the spotlight. Keep reading for more celebrities who have been candid about their own health journeys.