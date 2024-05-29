Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Pope Strip Down for Calvin Klein’s Steamy New Pride Campaign Video

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're here, we're queer, and we're wearing Calvin Klein for Pride Month.
Calvin Klein has proudly launched their 2024 This Is Love campaign, featuring actress and model Cara Delevingne and actor Jeremy Pope as they celebrate Pride in the latest collection. Shot by Gordon von Steiner, the steamy campaign video highlights Cara and Jeremy lip-syncing to Crystal Waters' iconic anthem "100% Pure Love" alongside other models and dancers.
This year's Pride collection adds a vibrant twist to Calvin Klein classics that we all know and love. The new Intense Power underwear styles sport a bold, rainbow-gradient waistband, while the Signature Cotton Stretch and Modern Cotton underwear now come in bold, fun colors. The Monogram Logo tee and tank also feature the iconic Calvin Klein monogram in a rainbow gradient print.
The collection and campaign go live today, May 29th, on calvinklein.com. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks.
Intense Power Pride Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette
This Calvin Klein lightly lined triangle bralette, made from a super-soft cotton modal stretch blend, features a wide supportive underband for a sleek, modern look. Wear it with pride this Pride Month.
Intense Power Pride Bikini
Made from a super soft cotton modal stretch blend, wear this Pride bikini bottom as a set, or on its own. Choose from three neutral colorways.
Intense Power Pride Lounge Sleep Shorts
Be out and proud in these comfy sleep shorts made from plush cotton with a wide supportive waistband. Trust us, these will earn a spot in your clothing rotation.
Intense Power Pride Unlined Bralette
If you prefer an unlined bra, opt for this CK staple. It features a wide supportive underband sporting the iconic logo in a limited edition rainbow color palette.
Intense Power Pride Cropped Muscle Tank
With its relaxed, cropped fit, you'll find yourself reaching for this cool muscle tank on a daily basis. Pair it with lounge shorts for a laidback look, or throw on a pair of oversized jeans and docs for an edgy, Pride fit (don't forget the stacking rings too!).
Pride 5-Pack Boxer Brief
You can't go wrong with a five-pack of boxer briefs, crafted from soft cotton stretch and featuring a flexible logo waistband and supportive contoured pouch.
Intense Power Pride Jock Strap
Is it even Pride without a jock strap option? We love this cheeky pair that's available in three colorways to choose from.
Pride Cushion 2-Pack Crew Socks
Strut into comfort with this two-pack crew sock set, boasting a cushioned sole for all-day wear. Crafted with a ribbed knit and adorned with Calvin Klein logo styling in a vibrant rainbow palette.
