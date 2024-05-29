Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Pope Strip Down for Calvin Klein’s Steamy New Pride Campaign Video

Watch : Cara Delevingne & Jeremy Pope Star in Steamy New Calvin Klein Pride Campaign (Exclusive)

We're here, we're queer, and we're wearing Calvin Klein for Pride Month.

Calvin Klein has proudly launched their 2024 This Is Love campaign, featuring actress and model Cara Delevingne and actor Jeremy Pope as they celebrate Pride in the latest collection. Shot by Gordon von Steiner, the steamy campaign video highlights Cara and Jeremy lip-syncing to Crystal Waters' iconic anthem "100% Pure Love" alongside other models and dancers.

This year's Pride collection adds a vibrant twist to Calvin Klein classics that we all know and love. The new Intense Power underwear styles sport a bold, rainbow-gradient waistband, while the Signature Cotton Stretch and Modern Cotton underwear now come in bold, fun colors. The Monogram Logo tee and tank also feature the iconic Calvin Klein monogram in a rainbow gradient print.

The collection and campaign go live today, May 29th, on calvinklein.com. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks.