The Best Squat-Proof Bike Shorts for Working Out, Wearing Under Dresses & More

In the warmer months, biker shorts are a go-to for me. They're comfortable, compressive, easy for layering, and perfect for a busy mom who may have to break into a jog at any moment. But, non-padded, bike-style shorts aren't all made the same. Whether you're doing squats at the gym or running errands on the weekend, you want your shorts to have waistbands and legs that don't ride up, plus you want them opaque enough to give you the coverage you need. That's why I've put together a list of the best squat-proof bike shorts that you'll want to work out in and wear under dresses to reduce chafing (and avoid wardrobe malfunctions), featuring a variety of sizes, colors, styles, and lengths. Keep reading for the specs you should look for, along with some must-have picks.
Which Bike Short Length Should I Get?
Typically, bike short length is based on the length of your inseam (in inches) and can measure anywhere from 2 inches to 9 inches. The length of your shorts depends on how you want to wear them, how much coverage you want, and your activity level.
What Should I Look for in Bike Shorts?
Besides length, you should keep an eye on available colors and prints, sweat-wicking materials that will keep you comfortable in the heat, and if the shorts have a handy pocket for your phone.
From breathable short shorts to longer style lengths, these are the best squat proof bike shorts for working out, running, hiking, yoga, wearing under dresses, and everything in between. They'll look good, you'll feel good, and you'll stay cool and dry no matter what.
Editor's Pick:
BALEAF Freeleaf Women's 8-Inch High Waist Biker Shorts
What I love about the Freeleaf collection is how smooth and easy their leggings and bike shorts slip on. They're made of a LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber that's soft and stretchy and even include a silicone grip around the waistband that's designed to not roll down. At the same time, they fit like a glove, without being too compressive and the legs stay in place. This option has an 8-inch inseam, which is on the longer side, perfect for running, wearing under a maxi dress, or just rocking on the weekend.
- Length: 8 inches
- Available sizes: X-Small to 4X-Large
- Available colors/prints: 5
- Pocket: Yes
Most Popular Bike Shorts on Amazon:
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts
Backed by over 26,000 5-star Amazon reviews, these bike shorts are popular (and at $15, a great price). Now, they're made of a heavier cotton fabric so you can't see through them, but they're not sweat-wicking. So, these may not be the biker shorts for working out, but they're a solid option for casual wear or sporting under a skirt.
- Length: 7 inches
- Available sizes: Small to XX-Large
- Available colors/prints: 2
- Pocket: No
Best Length Options for Bike Shorts:
lululemon Align High-Rise Short 2-inch
From 2 to 8 inches, lululemon gives you lots of options when it comes to their bike short lengths. Plus, they're breathable, sweat-wicking, flexible, and ideal for hot yoga, yoga, exercising, or just moving in general. I've owned my lululemon bike shorts for years, and they're still in great condition (and not see through).
- Length: 2 inches
- Available sizes: 0 to 20
- Available colors/prints: 3
- Pocket: Yes
Best Bike Short Deal:
High-Waisted Biker Shorts
Bike shorts for under $10? I'm listening. These Old Navy shorts are made of cotton and spandex, so they're comfortable and lightweight, but not sweat-wicking. Wear them with an oversized t-shirt, crop top, blazer, and more. They're available in regular, tall, and petite, with a variety of colors and sizes, which means you should probably get more than one.
- Length: 8 inches
- Available sizes: X-Small to 4X-Large
- Available colors/prints: 8
- Pocket: No
Bike Shorts with the Most Size Options:
FLOAT Ultralight Bike Short
With a selection from XX-Small to 6X-Large, the Girlfriend Collective is a great choice for inclusive sizing. They're also sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and made from 90% recycled plastic bottles (RPET). Reviewers rave that they always feel put together when they're wearing these bike shorts.
- Length: 8.5 inches
- Available sizes: XX-Small to 6X-Large
- Available colors/prints: 4
- Pocket: Yes
Bike Shorts with the Most Color Options:
THE GYM PEOPLE High Waist Yoga Shorts
These Gym People shorts are available in over 20 colors and prints, so you're sure to find just the right shade for your fit. Plus, they're opaque if you're bending over, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable. According to the brand, their inseam is about 5 inches, depending on your sizing.
- Length: About 5 inches (according to the brand)
- Available sizes: XX-Small to XX-Large
- Available colors/prints: 33
- Pocket: Yes
Best Retro-Inspired Bike Shorts:
Spacedye Top Line Biker Short
If you're looking for biker shorts with a retro vibe, then you must take a look at this option from Beyond Yoga. With contrasting panels on the side, they're ready for the beach, tennis, or brunch. Wear them out in the sun (they include UV protection), and the stretchy fabric will also wick away sweat.
- Length: 5 inches
- Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large
- Available colors/prints: 3
- Pocket: No
Best Bike Shorts for Compression:
YPB sculptLUX Bike Short
Sometimes you just want that compressive feel. You'll get that, without the tight restriction, with this A&F bike short. It's made of their smoothing and sculpting sculptLUX fabric that fits like a glove and one satisfied reviewer wrote, "They are a perfect fit, which for me means no rolling down and no adjusting even when I'm carrying heavy items or walking a lot. They're also squat proof. They're very soft and are long enough to not have to deal with chub rub."
- Length: 5 inches
- Available sizes: XX-Small to XX-Large
- Available colors/prints: 2
- Pocket: Yes
Best Buttery Yellow Bike Shorts:
SALUTATION STASH HIGH RISE
Have you heard? Butter yellow is the trendiest shade this season. Rock it out with these buttery soft, sweat-wicking bike shorts.
- Length: 5 inches
- Available sizes: XX-Small to 3X-Large
- Available colors/prints: 17
- Pocket: Yes
Best Bike Shorts with a Ribbed Waistband:
VITAL SEAMLESS 2.0 SHORTS
With supportive and sweat-wicking tech, these bike shorts from Gymshark are soft and seamless. They can handle squats, presses, runs, downward dogs, and more. Some reviewers report that the ribbed waistband even snatches your waist.
- Length: 5 inches
- Available sizes: XX-Small to XX-Large
- Available colors/prints: 10
- Pocket: No