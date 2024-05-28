The Best Squat-Proof Bike Shorts for Working Out, Wearing Under Dresses & More

In the warmer months, biker shorts are a go-to for me. They're comfortable, compressive, easy for layering, and perfect for a busy mom who may have to break into a jog at any moment. But, non-padded, bike-style shorts aren't all made the same. Whether you're doing squats at the gym or running errands on the weekend, you want your shorts to have waistbands and legs that don't ride up, plus you want them opaque enough to give you the coverage you need. That's why I've put together a list of the best squat-proof bike shorts that you'll want to work out in and wear under dresses to reduce chafing (and avoid wardrobe malfunctions), featuring a variety of sizes, colors, styles, and lengths. Keep reading for the specs you should look for, along with some must-have picks.

Which Bike Short Length Should I Get?

Typically, bike short length is based on the length of your inseam (in inches) and can measure anywhere from 2 inches to 9 inches. The length of your shorts depends on how you want to wear them, how much coverage you want, and your activity level.

What Should I Look for in Bike Shorts?

Besides length, you should keep an eye on available colors and prints, sweat-wicking materials that will keep you comfortable in the heat, and if the shorts have a handy pocket for your phone.

From breathable short shorts to longer style lengths, these are the best squat proof bike shorts for working out, running, hiking, yoga, wearing under dresses, and everything in between. They'll look good, you'll feel good, and you'll stay cool and dry no matter what.