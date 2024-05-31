Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She and Travis Barker Keep Vials of Each Other’s Blood

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Travis Barker This Shocking Memento!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have, quite literally, put blood, sweat and tears into their romance.

As for the proof? The Poosh founder recently shared a glimpse at a scrapbook of keepsakes she's been working on as a gift for her husband. And while the passion project contains items one would usually expect such as pictures and souvenirs, there's just one object that stands above the rest: A vial of blood.

It's an artifact that Kourtney keeps close to (and just maybe from) the heart—and one that she makes sure doesn't go unnoticed. In fact, after sister Khloe Kardashian goes through the pages of her gift during the May 30 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney asks point blank, "Did you see my blood vial in there?"

Khloe's response? "What? No." (For more must-see moments from The Kardashians, check out Kards Katch Up here).

And after confirming to Khloe that it is, indeed, a real vial of blood, Kourtney—who shares 6-month-old son Rocky with Travis and is also mom to kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9 with ex Scott Disick—revealed that the point of drawing it was pretty simple: "Just to, like, have each other's."