Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She and Travis Barker Keep Vials of Each Other’s Blood

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a glimpse at a work in progress dedicated to husband Travis Barker: A scrapbook that contains a vial of blood along with other mementos.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Travis Barker This Shocking Memento!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have, quite literally, put blood, sweat and tears into their romance.

As for the proof? The Poosh founder recently shared a glimpse at a scrapbook of keepsakes she's been working on as a gift for her husband. And while the passion project contains items one would usually expect such as pictures and souvenirs, there's just one object that stands above the rest: A vial of blood.

It's an artifact that Kourtney keeps close to (and just maybe from) the heart—and one that she makes sure doesn't go unnoticed. In fact, after sister Khloe Kardashian goes through the pages of her gift during the May 30 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney asks point blank, "Did you see my blood vial in there?"

Khloe's response? "What? No." (For more must-see moments from The Kardashians, check out Kards Katch Up here).

And after confirming to Khloe that it is, indeed, a real vial of blood, Kourtney—who shares 6-month-old son Rocky with Travis and is also mom to kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9 with ex Scott Disick—revealed that the point of drawing it was pretty simple: "Just to, like, have each other's."

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby

It's a revelation that Khloe, who likened the move to Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie's display of affection during their marriage in the early aughts, had to visibly think twice about.

"To want to show off your blood vials is also like, alright, if that's what you're into," she says in a confessional. "But it's very, like, Billy Bob Thornton of them. In my every minute of the day, do I want to be like, harnessing a tube of blood? Not for me. But that's what makes the world go round. We're all different."

And this isn't the first time that Kourtney has displayed this level of affection with the Blink-182 drummer. In fact, the mom of four first raised eyebrows when she and Travis began dating by posting a photo of a vial of his blood to her Instagram Stories in 2021

Fast-forward nearly three years later and they're still basking in the twilight of their romance. Keep reading for a look at their photos as a family.

Like Father, Like Son

Rocky Thirteen makes a cameo in his dad's photos from the Australia/New Zealand leg of Blink-182's world tour in March 2024.

Mom & Me Mirror Selfie

Penelope Disick appears with her mother on their family trip to Australia, during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Australian Summer

Reign Disick and Penelope Disick enjoy some fun in the sun during their family trip to Australia during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Kravis Down Under

Kourtney and Travis enjoy some touristy activities in Australia during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shares a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Celebrating Dad

Travis is joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis take Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney takes a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker take daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tags along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shares a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign pose at Disneyland in April 2022 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spend the day at the Happiest Place on Earth in April 2022 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney strike a pose.

A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him in March 2022.

Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve 2021, the Kardashian-Jenners join the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoy a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watch the pair.

The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprise her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. Her dad writes in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok Fun

Travis appears with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama writes on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrate their engagement. "I love u both!"

Amusement Park Fun

Landon joins his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween 2021 fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruits her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama in 2022.

Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya pose as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocks a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew heads to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captures Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walks around carrying her on his shoulders.

The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July 2021.

Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July 2021 than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Twinning

Atiana opts to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

