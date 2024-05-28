The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Is it just us, or is everyone wearing vest tops right now?

Not to be confused with bulky sweater vests, vest tops are the fashion-forward love child of a vest and a tank top, and they're the statement shirt of the summer.

This new wardrobe essential offers the comfort and coolness of a sleeveless top, but with the polish of a button-down shirt (or even a traditional vest, depending on the cut).

Vest tops are versatile and can be worn with anything from wide-leg jeans to denim shorts, trousers, or skirts.

The menswear-inspired fashion trend comes in a variety of colors, fabrics, and silhouettes. Depending on your personal style, you can opt for classic black, work-friendly beige or pinstripe, trendy pastels, beachy white, or even fun Danish street style-inspired patterns.

Our shopping experts have rounded up our favorite vest style options that you can shop right now.

Discover this season's must-have vests from Avec Les Filles, Vero Moda, Daige, Crescent, and more. Almost all of these vest tops are on sale right now, including one for just $30.

Vest tops are everywhere right now. Shop the trend below.