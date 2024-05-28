NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Pregnant Francesca Farago Details Recent Hospital Visit Due to “Extreme Pain”

Francesca Farago—who is expecting twins with fiancé Jesse Sullivan—shared that she went to the hospital with “extreme pain” amid her pregnancy.

May 28, 2024
Celebrities
Francesca Farago is on the mend. 

The Too Hot To Handle alum, who is pregnant with her and fiancé Jesse Sullivan's twins, recently shared she was recovering after a trip to the hospital. 

"Here's a little chaotic twin update," Francesca said in a May 24 TikTok, showing off some updated sonograms. "We went in for a 10 week and five day ultrasound. The twins looked amazing. Everything was great."

But things took a concerning turn for Francesca later that night. 

"I did my progesterone shot like I usually do," she shared. "I think I injected it into a vein or my sciatic or something—I was just in extreme pain. I thought I had a kidney stone. I thought I had appendicitis. I really didn't know."

The 31-year-old explained that she and Jesse—who shares 14-year-old son Arlo from a previous relationship—then headed to the emergency room for a check in. 

"We went to the hospital," she added. "We were at the hospital for like, six hours. We ended up leaving because they were being mean to us."

After they returned from the hospital without answers, Francesca and Jesse headed back to their fertility clinic the next day to check on their babies. 

As she put it, "We really wanted to make sure the twins were doing okay because I was in so much pain."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/ Max

Luckily, Francesca and Jesse's little ones were totally "unaffected" by the reality TV star's affliction. However, the duo is not quite out of the woods when it comes to their journey—as they need to find an OBGYN to deliver their babies, and Francesca continues to fight anxiety about her pregnancy. 

"I have been so stressed about the babies," she continued. "I don't know why. I just have so much anxiety that something is going wrong at all times even though they're thriving."

Francesca went on to detail several more ultrasounds and doctor's visits in her vlog, explaining that she and Jesse are on the hunt for the perfect doctor to deliver their kids. 

@francescafarago

Twin update?? I can’t believe how developed they are??

? original sound - Francesca Farago

"We have a very specific birth plan," she shared of their pickiness when it comes to a medical professional. "I feel like it's hard to find a doctor that aligns with more of a natural birth."

Despite the hurdles she's jumped through during her pregnancy, the Perfect Match star's twins are perfectly healthy as she finishes the first trimester. 

Keep reading to see Francesca and Jesse's love story ahead of welcoming their first children together. 

Instagram

June 2021: First Meeting

Though Francesca Farago tried her luck with love on a few reality dating shows, including Too Hot to Handle, she met her perfect match in Jesse Sullivan while hosting an event online.

“TikTok hired me to host an event for Pride Month,” Francesca told Elite Daily in 2023. “It was over Zoom. It was a TikTok live event with Willow Smith and the app’s LGBTQ+ Trailblazers. I interviewed three people and Jesse was one of them. We met on Zoom and just fell in love very quickly.”

TikTok

Summer 2022: Social Media Official

And though her time on season one of Netflix’s Perfect Match (which aired in 2023) didn’t work out, Francesca knew that fate had bigger plans in store.

In fact, as the reality star shared in a TikTok, “Literally the minute I left that villa, I texted Jesse, and I was like, 'Hey, are you still single? I'm traumatized and do you want to hang out?'"

And the rest is history. Since then, the pair have shared insight into their romance on social media. “We’re just so in love, and I feel that’s obvious with what we post,” she told Elite Daily. “Some couples share a filtered version of the happy times, but they don’t post anything negative. We actually don’t have any negative times. It’s all positive.”

TikTok

May 2023: Engagement

Two years after they first met, Francesca and Jesse were ecstatic to start a brand new chapter together.

“WE’RE ENGAGED,” Francesca shared in a May 2023 Instagram post, “a glimpse into the most magical night ever, obsessed with our family… what is life!!” Fast forward to early 2024, and the couple made it clear that they were keen on starting a family, even before their nuptials.

"We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding," Francesca exclusively told Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the People’s Choice Awards that February. "So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the wedding after."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

March 2024: Baby (Soon-to-be) on Board

And as predicted, Francesca and Jesse—who is dad to teenager Arlo from a previous relationship—announced they were expanding their family.

"We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you," Francesca wrote on Instagram March 31. "We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"

Instagram

As for Jesse, he was more than excited to share the news. "We're pregnant!" the influencer, who came out as transgender in 2019, captioned a clip. "Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!"

Francesca Farago/Instagram

April 2024: Double the Love

A week after the pair confirmed Francesca is pregnant, Jesse shared they'll be adding not one but two more members to their family.

"We're having twins," Jesse wrote under his April 7 TikTok. "We know it's early but we're preparing for the best."

