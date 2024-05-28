Pregnant Francesca Farago Details Recent Hospital Visit Due to “Extreme Pain”

Watch : Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan Are Expecting Twins?! Couple Admits a Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

Francesca Farago is on the mend.

The Too Hot To Handle alum, who is pregnant with her and fiancé Jesse Sullivan's twins, recently shared she was recovering after a trip to the hospital.

"Here's a little chaotic twin update," Francesca said in a May 24 TikTok, showing off some updated sonograms. "We went in for a 10 week and five day ultrasound. The twins looked amazing. Everything was great."

But things took a concerning turn for Francesca later that night.

"I did my progesterone shot like I usually do," she shared. "I think I injected it into a vein or my sciatic or something—I was just in extreme pain. I thought I had a kidney stone. I thought I had appendicitis. I really didn't know."

The 31-year-old explained that she and Jesse—who shares 14-year-old son Arlo from a previous relationship—then headed to the emergency room for a check in.

"We went to the hospital," she added. "We were at the hospital for like, six hours. We ended up leaving because they were being mean to us."