Pregnant Francesca Farago Details Recent Hospital Visit Due to “Extreme Pain”

Francesca Farago is on the mend.
The Too Hot To Handle alum, who is pregnant with her and fiancé Jesse Sullivan's twins, recently shared she was recovering after a trip to the hospital.
"Here's a little chaotic twin update," Francesca said in a May 24 TikTok, showing off some updated sonograms. "We went in for a 10 week and five day ultrasound. The twins looked amazing. Everything was great."
But things took a concerning turn for Francesca later that night.
"I did my progesterone shot like I usually do," she shared. "I think I injected it into a vein or my sciatic or something—I was just in extreme pain. I thought I had a kidney stone. I thought I had appendicitis. I really didn't know."
The 31-year-old explained that she and Jesse—who shares 14-year-old son Arlo from a previous relationship—then headed to the emergency room for a check in.
"We went to the hospital," she added. "We were at the hospital for like, six hours. We ended up leaving because they were being mean to us."
After they returned from the hospital without answers, Francesca and Jesse headed back to their fertility clinic the next day to check on their babies.
As she put it, "We really wanted to make sure the twins were doing okay because I was in so much pain."
Luckily, Francesca and Jesse's little ones were totally "unaffected" by the reality TV star's affliction. However, the duo is not quite out of the woods when it comes to their journey—as they need to find an OBGYN to deliver their babies, and Francesca continues to fight anxiety about her pregnancy.
"I have been so stressed about the babies," she continued. "I don't know why. I just have so much anxiety that something is going wrong at all times even though they're thriving."
Francesca went on to detail several more ultrasounds and doctor's visits in her vlog, explaining that she and Jesse are on the hunt for the perfect doctor to deliver their kids.
"We have a very specific birth plan," she shared of their pickiness when it comes to a medical professional. "I feel like it's hard to find a doctor that aligns with more of a natural birth."
Despite the hurdles she's jumped through during her pregnancy, the Perfect Match star's twins are perfectly healthy as she finishes the first trimester.
