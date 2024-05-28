Hootie & the Blowfish Singer Darius Rucker Breaks Silence on Drug-Related Arrest

Watch : Country Star Darius Rucker Arrested On Drug Charges

Darius Rucker is owning up to his past.

Several months after he was arrested on misdemeanor drug-related charges in Tennessee, the Hootie & the Blowfish singer made his first comments about the incident and shared the arrest actually stemmed from an incident a year prior.

"I went down and we handled it," Darius told Craig Melvin of his ongoing case on Today May 28. "My lawyers are taking care of it. It is what it is."

The Grammy winner revealed what led to the incident that occurred Feb. 19, 2023, per TMZ, for which he was charged with two counts of simple possession or casual exchange, as well as violation of registration law, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News following his arrest.

"It was funny because I was going to a friend's house, they were moving and asked me to take some stuff," he recalled. "I did and got pulled, got stopped. And the crazy thing was, they let me go."