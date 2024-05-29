Proof Ariana Madix Might Be Done With Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix might be putting down her glass for good.
During Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 11 reunion finale, the longtime reality star made it very clear she has no plans to film again with her ex Tom Sandoval in the wake of his cheating scandal with former castmember Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.
"I just want you away from me," Madix told Sandoval through tears during the May 28 episode while discussing their volatile breakup. "I just want you gone and I don't want to be in a position where I'm being forced..."
When he interrupted, "That is our job," an emotional Madix declared, "I'm not forced to do anything."
Despite the Chicago star's insistence on distancing herself from her former partner of nine years, the TomTom co-owner echoed Lala Kent's previous sentiments about the need for interactions for the sake of the show, which recently paused production on season 12.
"That's the thing, it's always having the one conversation with the one person you don't want to have it with," Sandoval emphasized. "Like Lala said. That is what we do."
Madix's response? "I'll have that conversation with everybody else," the 38-year-old replied, "but I am not in a place to have a conversation with you."
And even though Sandoval apologized once again for his affair and deceit, Madix confirmed she's ready to move on to the next best days of her life.
"You also brought a f--king person into both or our lives in a very f--ked up way," she said of Leviss, "and this b---h has to f--king talk about me all the time. And you did that. You did that! And I just want to be away from you."
And Sandoval—who is embattled in a lawsuit with Madix over the status of the home they co-own—eventually accepted her boundaries.
"I wish you the best and I will definitely give you your space," the 41-year-old shared. "We'll figure everything out. We have our lawyers, don't worry about it. I understand."
As for Kent's remarks in the season 11 finale in which she trashed Madix for refusing to talk with Sandoval on camera, the Dancing With the Stars alum was understandably insulted.
"It hurts my feelings a lot," she remarked while wiping away tears. "It really does because I was trying so hard and then I feel like it's our job to live our lives and I'm living authentically by walking away from that. I could have done it for the show, but I don't think our show thrives when things aren't fully real and that would not have been real on my part."
However, Kent doubled down on her position and explained why she remained "a little f--king annoyed" by Madix's behavior.
"I enjoy filming this show," the Give Them Lala podcast host said. "I'm happy that Ariana has been catapulted into opportunity, however I will be damned if one person doesn't step up to the f--king plate. Because at least if you don't give a f--k about your position on the show because you're thriving, I'm gonna need you to give a f--k about mine!"
