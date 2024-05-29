Proof Ariana Madix Might Be Done With Vanderpump Rules

Watch : VPR’s Raquel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix might be putting down her glass for good.

During Vanderpump Rules' explosive season 11 reunion finale, the longtime reality star made it very clear she has no plans to film again with her ex Tom Sandoval in the wake of his cheating scandal with former castmember Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

"I just want you away from me," Madix told Sandoval through tears during the May 28 episode while discussing their volatile breakup. "I just want you gone and I don't want to be in a position where I'm being forced..."

When he interrupted, "That is our job," an emotional Madix declared, "I'm not forced to do anything."

Despite the Chicago star's insistence on distancing herself from her former partner of nine years, the TomTom co-owner echoed Lala Kent's previous sentiments about the need for interactions for the sake of the show, which recently paused production on season 12.

"That's the thing, it's always having the one conversation with the one person you don't want to have it with," Sandoval emphasized. "Like Lala said. That is what we do."