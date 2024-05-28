Cardi B Cheekily Claps Back After She's Body-Shamed for Skintight Look

Watch : Cardi B Reacts To Backlash Over Met Gala Designer Name

Cardi B's isn't afraid to cook her critics with a fiery comeback.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper cheekily addressed the body-shaming comments she received after wearing a skintight outfit during a Las Vegas performance at Drai's nightclub May 26.

"I'm getting body-shamed," she facetiously said in a video later reshared by a fan on X May 27, while spraying whipped cream on top of three pancakes. "I'm so sad. Everybody saying that I look fat and that my ass is so fat."

The 31-year-old then pretended to cry, as she took a big bite of her flapjacks.

"Everybody hates me," she sarcastically added. "What am I going to do?"

As for the ensemble that sparked criticism in the first place? Cardi sported an animal-print catsuit that featured a plunging bustier top with a waist-cinching corset bodice and body-hugging bottoms. She paired the risqué look with coordinating boots and gold jewelry pieces.