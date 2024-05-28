Cardi B Cheekily Claps Back After She's Body-Shamed for Skintight Look

Cardi B's isn't afraid to cook her critics with a fiery comeback.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper cheekily addressed the body-shaming comments she received after wearing a skintight outfit during a Las Vegas performance at Drai's nightclub May 26.
"I'm getting body-shamed," she facetiously said in a video later reshared by a fan on X May 27, while spraying whipped cream on top of three pancakes. "I'm so sad. Everybody saying that I look fat and that my ass is so fat."
The 31-year-old then pretended to cry, as she took a big bite of her flapjacks.
"Everybody hates me," she sarcastically added. "What am I going to do?"
As for the ensemble that sparked criticism in the first place? Cardi sported an animal-print catsuit that featured a plunging bustier top with a waist-cinching corset bodice and body-hugging bottoms. She paired the risqué look with coordinating boots and gold jewelry pieces.
Despite being criticized for her body, Cardi recently opened up about wanting to gain weight.
"I need to eat and I need that d--k," the "WAP" rapper candidly shared in an April 17 Instagram Live. "'Cause, you know, d--k helps you gain wait. It's just a science, you know what I'm saying? It's a f--king science."
After suffering from a week-long stomach bug, Cardi said she had slimmed down too much and wanted to add a few more pounds back.
"I do not like how my body looks," she continued. "I look too f--king skinny. I don't feel like pants look good on me or skirts or small little dresses."
And although the mom of two—who shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2, with estranged husband Offset—loves her curves, she has had to overcome a variety of challenges.
"There are so many obstacles against us," she admitted to The Hollywood Reporter for its Power Stylists issue in March. "For example, this body is not meant for a size 2. I'm very hips, ass and that's me."
She continued, "It was not easy, but we make it look easy. Our door was closed many times but we're here because we do it well. I'm not going to be humble about it."
It's clear Cardi isn't letting the haters dictate her appearance. And she's not alone either. Keep reading to see what other stars who have said about their body transformations.