When Calls the Heart's Mamie Laverock on Life Support After Falling Off Five-Story Balcony

When Calls the Heart actress Mamie Laverock suffered serious injuries after a recent accident at a hospital.

The 19-year-old is on life support after falling from a five-story balcony, according to a GoFundMe page started by her parents Rob and Nicole Compton.

Mamie was in the care of a hospital in Vancouver when the accident occurred after "having a medical emergency" on May 11, per the fundraiser. Her family shared that "Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie" and "was able to get there in time to save her life." After being transferred from a hospital in Winnipeg to one in Vancouver, her parents wrote that "her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

However, a subsequent update to the page shared news of an additional accident. "We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks," the message read, "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," her parents continued. "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."