When Calls the Heart's Mamie Laverock on Life Support After Falling Off Five-Story Balcony

When Calls the Heart actress Mamie Laverock suffered serious injuries after a recent accident at a hospital.
The 19-year-old is on life support after falling from a five-story balcony, according to a GoFundMe page started by her parents Rob and Nicole Compton.
Mamie was in the care of a hospital in Vancouver when the accident occurred after "having a medical emergency" on May 11, per the fundraiser. Her family shared that "Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie" and "was able to get there in time to save her life." After being transferred from a hospital in Winnipeg to one in Vancouver, her parents wrote that "her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."
However, a subsequent update to the page shared news of an additional accident. "We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks," the message read, "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."
"She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," her parents continued. "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time."
E! News has been unable to locate a rep for Mamie for additional comment at time of publication.
Mamie began her professional onscreen career with a small role in 2012's This Means War, though her appearance was eventually cut from the final version of the film. She began her time on When Calls the Heart in 2014, appearing in a recurring role as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on the show's first two installments before returning in 2023 for the Hallmark series' 10th season.
In 2015, Mamie received the Young Artists Award for best performance in a TV series for her role on the Hallmark show.
Following the news of her injuries, a number of her costars from the period drama shared their devastation.
Under a screenshot from the GoFundMe, star Erin Krakow wrote alongside a broken heart emoji, "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too."
Mamie's onscreen mother Johanna Newmarch likewise shared a link to the fundraiser to her Instagram.
"I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken," she captioned her May 27 post. "Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you."