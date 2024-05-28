Reese Witherspoon Cries “Tears of Joy” After “Incredible” Niece Abby’s High School Graduation

Despite Elle Woods getting into Harvard Law with ease, Reese Witherspoon knows hard work goes into graduating.
After all, the Legally Blonde star honored her niece, Abby James Witherspoon—the eldest daughter of Reese's brother John D. Witherspoon—on her high school graduation with a heartfelt message highlighting the 18-year-old's laborious efforts.
"Tears of joy for my incredible niece," Reese wrote in a May 27 Instagram post. "Congratulations on all the hard work, long hours of studying, the endless hours of test taking and essay writing—and biggest congrats on being the joyful, kind-hearted, energetic, funny girl we are all so proud of!"
And she summed up her feelings adding, "Such a proud aunt."
In the carousel of photos, Reese and Abby, each wearing white dresses, are posed together, with the Little Fires Everywhere star also sharing snaps of her niece walking out of her graduation ceremony and holding up her diploma.
"Thank you so much Aunt Reese!" Abby replied under the 48-year-old's photos. "I love you."
Reese also shared a follow-up post celebrating Abby, which she captioned, "So long high school, hello college!"
Abby, who joined her Oscar-winning aunt in 2015's Hot Pursuit and also appeared in 2021's A Unicorn for Christmas, will attend Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles this fall, which she previously shared on social media in December.
And while Reese—who shares kids Ava, 24 and Deacon, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe as well as Tennessee, 11, with ex Jim Toth—doesn't have any children of her own turning their tassels this year, there are plenty of stars who are celebrating their graduates.
Keep reading to see all of the stars who had kids toss their caps in the air—celebrating milestones from medical school to kindergarten.