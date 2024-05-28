Kourtney Kardashian Shares She Experienced 5 Failed IVF Cycles and 3 Retrievals Before Having Son Rocky

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Details Rocky’s “Terrifying” Emergency Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has a message for anyone currently on their own fertility journey: You're doing amazing, sweetie.

The Kardashians star shared in an Instagram Q&A her experience with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and how she and husband Travis Barker conceived now 6-month-old son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

When a follower asked, "Had 6 failed IVFs – how did u find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating," Kourtney could relate to the fertility struggles.

"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life," she wrote in a May 27 Instagram Stories post. "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best."

Later on, the Lemme mogul clarified her response as she felt like her "answer to the IVF question may have been confusing."

"I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF…one year after stopping IVF actually," she continued in a separate post. "Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day."