Kourtney Kardashian Shares She Experienced 5 Failed IVF Cycles and 3 Retrievals Before Having Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian has a message for anyone currently on their own fertility journey: You're doing amazing, sweetie.
The Kardashians star shared in an Instagram Q&A her experience with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and how she and husband Travis Barker conceived now 6-month-old son Rocky Thirteen Barker.
When a follower asked, "Had 6 failed IVFs – how did u find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating," Kourtney could relate to the fertility struggles.
"I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life," she wrote in a May 27 Instagram Stories post. "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best."
Later on, the Lemme mogul clarified her response as she felt like her "answer to the IVF question may have been confusing."
"I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF…one year after stopping IVF actually," she continued in a separate post. "Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day."
Fans watched Kourtney navigate her path to pregnancy over the years, and she's expressed how, for her personally, IVF just wasn't the right fit.
"The decision to try assisted fertilization was almost a non-choice, in the sense that I was pushed towards it as if it were the only option," the 45-year-old told Vanity Fair Italia in an October cover story. "The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn't right for me. My intuition was telling me that it wasn't suitable for me—I don't even take medicine, imagine—that it was working against my body rather than for it."
She added, "I kept telling Travis: 'If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen.' And that's how it was. When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."
Kourtney, who's also detailed having to rush into emergency fetal surgery in September, gave birth to Rocky in November—with him joining Kourtney's kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick (Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9) as well as Travis' children from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler (son Landon Barker, 20, daughter Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25).
To read more of what Kourtney has shared about her road to baby No. 4, scroll on.