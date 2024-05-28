Kendall Jenner and Ex Bad Bunny’s Reunion Is Heating Up in Miami

Watch : Kendall Jenner Spotted Dancing at Ex Bad Bunny's Orlando Concert

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed otra noche en Miami.

While the pair broke up in December after less than a year of dating, the supermodel and "Ojitos Lindos" singer have recently gotten the rumor mill hopping again with a few joint outings that has many wondering if they've rekindled their romance.

Most recently, they were spotted leaving a Miami hotel together through the garage over Memorial Day weekend. Both were dressed for comfort, with Kendall in gray flared yoga pants and a matching spaghetti strap tank top. For his part, Bad Bunny rocked yellow shorts which he paired with a white tank top and open collared, button-down shirt—and, of course, his signature orange-tinted sunglasses.

While taking in the Florida sun, the on-again, off-again couple also enjoyed dinner together at Bad Bunny's restaurant Gekko on May 24 as well as a lunch at Miami's Grutman's Casadonna restaurant two days later.

The appearances mark what appears to be an increasingly sunny trajectory for the duo, coming shortly after they reunited at a 2024 Met Gala after-party followed by Kendall attending one of Bad Bunny's Orlando concerts May 17.