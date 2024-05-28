Ohio Billionaire Larry Connor Plans to Take Sub to Titanic Site After OceanGate Implosion

Watch : Mom of Titan Sub Victim Says She Gave Son Her Spot

The Titanic wreckage will have visitors once again.

Nearly one year after the OceanGate submersible imploded, billionaire real estate investor Larry Connor and Triton Submarines co-founder Patrick Lahey are developing a new vessel to visit the shipwreck.

"I want to show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful," Connor told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published May 26, "it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way."

After the harrowing search for the Titan submersible last June captivated the world—which faced a tragic ending when the wreckage indicated none of the five passengers aboard had survived the implosion—the personal-sub industry took a major hit.

"This tragedy had a chilling effect on people's interest in these vehicles," Lahey explained. "It reignited old myths that only a crazy person would dive in one of these things."

So, it surprised Lahey when Connor reached out with a business proposition.